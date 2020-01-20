052319

The Press of Atlantic City held they're Young leaders Awards Ceremony honoring local area high school seniors who exemplify civic-minded and community-oriented accomplishments at Seaview Country Club. Galloway , NJ. May 22, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

Nominations are open for The Press of Atlantic City's annual Young Leaders Awards.

Since 2016, the Press of Atlantic City has honored the accomplishments of South Jersey’s high school seniors who area already making contributions to their communities.

The talents and achievements of 25 students selected as Young Leaders will be recognized in a special supplement printed in The Press in which we will tell the stories of each student’s academic skills, diverse extracurricular activities and service to their communities.

The Press will celebrate these Young Leaders at a breakfast May 20 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township, where they will receive a small scholarship to assist in their college tuition costs.

Nominations end Feb. 28.

For more information, to nominate a high school senior or to see a video of last year’s Young Leaders, go to pressofac.com/youngleaders.

