Thirty-three additional school districts were selected for the second round of preschool expansion aid funding including Ocean City and Northfield, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday.
A total of $26.9 million in additional aid is being disbursed to districts that had not previously had received the preschool funding. The funding is expected to provide preschool programs to 2,320 children in 2019. Ocean City will receive $257,040 and Northfield is set to receive $951,030. Other districts in the Press coverage area receiving funding are Stow Creek and Greenwich, which will each receive $86,597, and Hopewell Township that will receive $371,130.
“Expanding early childhood education is among the smartest investments we can make for the future of our state,” said Murphy. “Providing children with access to high-quality education is a vital component of building a stronger and fairer New Jersey where children and families can thrive.”
According to a release from the governor's office, the key elements of a high-quality preschool include limited class sizes of 15 children who are taught by a certified teacher and an aide; a transition to full-day programs; and inclusion of special-needs children with an individualized education program.
In September, Murphy announced $20.6 million in aid to expand existing preschool programs for more than 2,000 children in another 31 school districts.