Although Alix Leszczynski has always loved the ocean, spending many summer days growing up in Ocean City, the 2011 Oakcrest High School graduate had never been on a boat.
That was until this fall, when she served as a communications fellow aboard the ocean research vessel Nautilus for a monthlong trip in the Pacific Ocean.
“I’m not really well traveled. I’d never touched the Pacific Ocean until I was back off of the ship, so everything I saw was totally new to me,” said Leszczynski, a science interpreter for the Franklin Institute. "Just looking out off the ship and seeing nothing but water was one of the things that was so incredible and did not get old, any day."
Leszczynski, 25, of Philadelphia, was selected this year by the Ocean Education Trust, led by the same explorer who found the remains of the Titanic, Robert Ballard, to travel aboard the Nautilus as researchers used remote control submarines to explore the deep sea ecosystem. Her main job was to bring what researchers were seeing to classrooms across the country via live chats.
“My goal as an educator and a scientist is always to bring science and bring exciting things to as many people as possible,” said Leszczynski.
Her Oakcrest High School AP biology teacher Michael Czapczynski said that as a student, Leszczynski had a clear passion for science.
“The girl loves slugs and snails and all types of mollusks and cephalopods,” said Czapczynski, who now works at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City.
He said Leszczynski was always curious and never satisfied with just the first answer.
“That’s something that’s hard to pull out in people, and that’s always really awesome to find,” Czapczynski said. “They don’t stop at the ‘what’ type questions, they want to know the ‘why,’ the ‘how’ type questions.”
On Sept. 12, Leszczynski boarded a flight from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, then a connecting flight to Honolulu, where she boarded the ship.
“We left port Sept. 15 and got back Oct. 3,” she said. “It was everything I could have dreamed of and more, and it was an amazing experience.”
Although she said she was “terribly seasick for the first three days,” she eventually got her sea legs and was able to enjoy the remainder of the trip.
Over the 18 days, Leszczynski conducted 43 Google Hangout chats with classrooms across the country, including her mom’s class at the Hess Educational Complex in Hamilton Township.
The trip, which included 48 scientists, engineers, professional mariners, educators and students, was part of the broader 2018 Nautilus Expedition exploring the Eastern Pacific Ocean, surveying unexplored regions from British Columbia, Canada, along the West Coast of the United States and west to the Hawaiian Islands.
“These corals that we were seeing, some of the communities were estimated to be thousands of years old,” Leszczynski said, her voice filled with excitement.
She said she was so eager to learn aboard the ship that some of the crew members would conduct courses for the other fellows.
“This ship functions like a teaching hospital as all the roles on the ship have fellow opportunities,” she said. “You dive right in and get to learn all this hands-on stuff.”
Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of the Franklin Institute, said Leszczynski's position aboard the Nautilus was important for the museum and for science education in general.
“Not only was this an incredible learning opportunity for Alix, but it also became a unique science experience for the larger community, bringing real-life science exploration into classrooms across the region, and to our various audiences, both online and at the institute,” Dubinski said in a statement.
Now that she is back on land, Leszczynski is working to develop a curriculum from her experience that will be used as a free resource from the Ocean Education Trust. She is also going to pursue a graduate degree in marine sciences.