OCEAN CITY — Can brine shrimp become a renewable food source for astronauts making long-term trips through space?
An experiment designed by students from Ocean City will test out this theory when it travels to the International Space Station this summer.
For the second time in five years, a group of students from Ocean City High School were selected among a handful of schools nationwide to have their experiment travel aboard a SpaceX craft as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). They are one of only two K-12 districts in New Jersey participating in the SSEP this year.
“They’re learning to be lifelong scientists instead of doing a science project and being done with it,” said biology teacher Catherine Georges, one of two advisers to the students along with physics teacher Dan Weaver.
The SSEP is an international STEM program started by the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education for high school and middle school students to design experiments that are tested by real astronauts in space.
Juniors Abigail Craige and Alexia Schmidt developed Ocean City’s winning experiment that tests the effect of microgravity on the gender and hatch rate of brine shrimp, which can potentially be used as a sustainable food source in space.
Sophomore Madison Morgan joined the group after the experiment was selected to help the group complete the milestones until launch.
Craige, 16, of Sea Isle City, an aspiring civil engineer, said she wanted to be involved with SSEP because of her interest in science. She said she based the idea for the experiment off of past experiments that used brine shrimp as a food source. Georges said that is exactly like real science, taking past ideas and improving and building upon them.
Schmidt, 16, of Upper Township, who said she hopes to one day be a lawyer, said she isn’t very interested in science, but was able to use her writing skills to contribute to the project.
Morgan’s strong background in biology helped to push the project forward, Georges said.
Morgan said that she learned a lot about trial and error through the process of finalizing the experiment.
“It was three days before the project was due, we were rewriting out entire thesis,” Morgan, 15, of Ocean City recounted.
The students are doing the experiment work outside of their regular curriculum, so they are meeting after school or during their lunch hour to work with Weaver and Georges.
Superintendent Kathleen Taylor said the students are learning during the process that things don’t always go as planned: timelines change and plans need to be amended to fit new or changing expectations.
“We really are very proud of them and they’re perseverance in designing this experiment,” Taylor said. “It’s real life science work that they’re doing.”
The SSEP has grown over the years since it began in 2010. This year, 41 experiments from 38 communities will launch as part of Mission 13 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The anticipated launch date is July 8, but as Ocean City knows well – that can change.
In October 2014, as students watched from Wallops Island, Va., the Antares rocket carrying the spacecraft and 18 student experiments — including one from Ocean City students — exploded just after liftoff and delaying the process for another several months. It eventually successfully launched from Cape Canaveral in early 2015.
Weaver said the reason the school waited so long before applying again to be a part of the SSEP was because of the workload involved for both staff and students.
“Really, it’s two- to three-year project. We started this over the summer. We won’t get the material back until next school year and we have to do analysis,” Weaver said.
He said that he believes the winning experiment was chosen because it is straightforward and not overly complex.
“Less can go wrong,” Weaver said.
Georges said that over the next few months, the students will be preparing their project for launch, including Skyping with professionals from NanoRacks, the company that prepares the experiments for space, to ensure no contamination.
Georges said she was proud of her students for being forward thinking with their experiment.
“When they came up with this idea, they did it because they are anticipating humans spending more time in space,” she said.