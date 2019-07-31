Ocean City School District was among the 11 new Lighthouse Districts announced by the state Department of Education Wednesday, an honor recognizing substantial academic improvement.
“We are thrilled to have been selected as a Lighthouse District in the State of New Jersey,” said Ocean City Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “I am proud to celebrate the work of the community of educators who support students each day. I am most fortunate to be working with such an outstanding leadership team and faculty, who strive every day to ensure that we scaffold our work to best address the needs of our students in meeting and exceeding our high expectations for them.”
The winners were announced at the NJDOE’s statewide “Equity for All” conference at The College of New Jersey.
“Lighthouse Districts can serve as beacons of success for public education in New Jersey,” said Education Commissioner Lamont O. Repollet. “We recognize Lighthouse Districts for tremendous academic gains, for demonstrating that all schools can excel and all students can achieve.”
The designation of Lighthouse District was created two years ago and among the first group of schools recognized were Mainland Regional High School and Cape May City Elementary School.
According to the DOE, Ocean City was chosen as a Lighthouse District because it works with students of all levels of learning to make sure expectations are clear. The DOE lauded Ocean City’s recently launched Raider Ready program to prepare new students and families for their academic career as well as the district’s mental health efforts.
“The aim of the Lighthouse initiative is not to identify the districts with the highest test scores, but rather districts that have shown the greatest improvement,” said Kathy Goldenberg, President of the State Board of Education. “By doing so, we give these local educators a platform in which they can share their initiatives, programs and successes with school leaders in other communities.”
During the award term from July 2019 to July 2021, officials from Lighthouse Districts will have the opportunity to participate in professional learning and networking opportunities between Lighthouse districts and other districts, take part in diversity and inclusion training, and provide insight to the NJDOE through policy discussions.
The 2019 Lighthouse Award recipients are:
Camden - Waterford Township School District
Cape May - Ocean City School District
Essex - TEAM Academy Charter School
Gloucester - West Deptford Township School District
Mercer - Paul Robeson Charter School for the Humanities
Middlesex - Perth Amboy School District
Monmouth - Long Branch School District
Monmouth - Red Bank Borough School District
Passaic - Little Falls Township School District
Somerset - Somerville School District
Warren - Washington Borough School District