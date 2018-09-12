OCEAN CITY — The family of a 13-year-old student plans to sue the school district here over its handling of alleged bullying and assault that resulted in a suicide attempt, according to a tort notice filed in May.
The tort notice filed by attorney Timothy Alexander states that the juvenile, who was 12 at the time, attempted to take her own life “as a result of constant and continuing bullying and physical assaults upon her by her classmates at the Ocean City Intermediate School.”
Ocean City Board of Education solicitor Michael Stanton said he could not comment about the potential litigation because it involves a student.
“We believe we provide a safe and secure environment,” Stanton added.
According to the notice, the bullying and assaults began on Jan. 1, 2017 and continued through March 6, 2018. Alexander wrote in the notice that the juvenile and her family made complaints to the school district’s administration and guidance department, but “have not benefited” from their involvement.
The tort notice states that the juvenile “has suffered and continues to suffer extreme emotional distress” due to the bullying and assault.
Stanton said that anyone planning to sue a public entity must file a tort notice and they have 90 days from the incident to do so. The notice was received by the board of education on May 1.
He said that there is a six-month waiting period before an actual lawsuit can be filed in court, which would be Nov. 1 in this case.