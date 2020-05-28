OCEAN CITY — Seniors from Ocean City High School got their chance to walk the red carpet Wednesday as the district held a “Dress to Impress” event in lieu of a prom, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was very fulfilling to be able to have a little bit of my senior year back,” said 18-year-old Mary Grace Jamison, of Ocean City. “The district made all the seniors feel very overwhelmed with appreciation and love for their senior class.”
A caravan of cars stretched from the high school to the Tabernacle on Wednesday afternoon, each transporting students wearing formal wear — and all sporting face masks.
As their family or friends dropped them off near the old high school archway, the students passed a card to a DJ, who called the student’s name and read aloud a favorite high school memory.
Gabrielle Eiler said her favorite memory was “being part of the cheerleading team all four years, especially making it to the championship this year.” Joey Domingo said his favorite memory was meeting new friends and teachers. For Jack Baker, just “sports.”
As they walked the red carpet to the front of the high school and then turned down the sidewalk, the seniors posed for a moment to let family and friends snap a photo from their cars.
“It’s so wonderful to see them, to actually physically see them,” Superintendent Kathy Taylor said.
Taylor said the event was borne as an alternative to prom while making sure to follow social distancing requirements. She credited high school Principal Matt Jamison and his committee, whom she said, “have done a yeoman’s job of planning for this.”
“We really miss the students,” Jamison said. “Especially the senior class; they’re a special class. I think it’s evident with the amount of teachers and staff who said, ‘Sure, we’ll help out.’”
Taylor said the event was really about creating a sense of unity for the Class of 2020.
“That was important to us, and that’s why we did it this way. So that they get to see each other and they get to be a part of their school, in front of their school, in a responsible way,” Taylor said.
“We’re really happy with how this event materialized,” Jamison said.
For Ocean City students, one of the highlights of their annual prom is the After Prom, a popular event that goes into the following morning. A group of volunteers work together to decorate the school, and families and businesses in the city and surrounding communities donate prizes for the students to win.
This year, the Ocean City After Prom committee worked with the district for the red carpet and donated prizes to every student who attended.
“That’s really a testament to our community,” Jamison said.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
The Ocean City After Prom committee raised funds to donate the red carpet and prizes for the seniors who attended Wednesday’s event.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Abigail Bennett.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Grace Burke.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
‘We really miss the students,’ Ocean City High School Principal Matt Jamison said. ‘Especially the senior class; they’re a special class. I think it’s evident with the amount of teachers and staff who said, “Sure, we’ll help out.”’
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Gabrielle Eiler.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Joey D/Amico.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Jack Baker.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Cameron DiTroia, 18.
Isabella Johnson was among the Ocean City High School seniors who got to parade in their prom finery Wednesday.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Jay Barrett.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Billy Flynn.
Donnie Argo walks the red carpet under the old high school arch.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Laney Guido.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Pretending she was walking with her date, Marissa Guido.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Joshua Barnes.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Margeaux Grey.
Ashley Devlin walks the red carpet Wednesday by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between Fifth and Sixth streets. The event was planned in lieu of the cancellation of this year’s prom due to COVID-19.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Jenna Dahl.
On May 27th, by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between 5th and 6th street, OCHS Seniors were given a chance to walk the prom red carpet one last time for a limited viewing by family and faculty. Rebecka Brandenburg.
