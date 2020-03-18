TOMS RIVER — Ocean County College has directed its food service provider to gather all perishable foods on campus for delivery, by OCC Foundation volunteers, to The B.E.A.T. Center of Ocean County.

Fulfill, the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties; Peoples Pantry (INSPIRE NJ); and the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation opened The B.E.A.T. (Bringing Everyone All Together) Center in 2016 as a place where families and individuals can access food and other resources.

All perishable food items on campus will be delivered to The B.E.A.T. Center this week for distribution, said OCC Vice President Sara Winchester, to help address hardships caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jersey Shore Science Fair moving online

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Science Fair, an annual tradition at Stockton University, will be held this year — just not on campus.

Fair Director Catherine Jaggard said the fair will be judged online. The 569 registered middle and high school students from Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties are being allowed to submit additional information to replace the in-person interview with the judges usually done at the fair.

“Students worked hard on these projects, and we want to give them a chance to be judged, have a positive experience and have their day in the sun,” said Jaggard, who is directing the fair for the 21st year.

The fair was scheduled to be held in Stockton’s Sports Center on Saturday, but the on-site event was canceled due to coronavirus safety recommendations.

Instructions have been posted on the science fair website, stockton.edu/jssf. Judges will review the materials online, and results will be posted early next week.

Top students in each category will go on to the Delaware Valley Science Fair.

Organizers of that event, which was scheduled to be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on April 7-9, are also working to convert it to an online platform so entrants can still be judged.

Southern Regional hosts World Language Honor Society induction ceremony

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Southern Regional World Language Department hosted its annual Honor Society induction ceremony to recognize the students who have excelled in their language classes March 5.

The ceremony displayed students’ abilities to speak in French, German, Japanese, Latin and Spanish. Seniors presented conversations and poems in all of the five languages, and the Southern Regional Select Ensemble performed in the various languages.

This year, 120 students were inducted. To be inducted, each student had to maintain a 92 average in his or her language of choice for the first 2½ years of study.

Grant funds available

The Waldron Charitable Fund will make $1 million in grant funding available to support community organizations that serve critical health needs (both physical and mental), provide nutritional assistance and support special education for underserved school children during school closings due to COVID-19.

The application window for grant funding will be open until 5 p.m. Friday. Local community organizations throughout the U.S. that serve children 12 and under are welcome to apply. Grants of $10,000 to $50,000 will be awarded to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations via the Waldron Charitable Fund.

To apply, email a document no longer than two pages in PDF form to waldronfund@gmail.com that addresses the following:

1. Briefly describe the 501(c)(3) organization.

2. What problem are you working to solve?

3. How many underserved children will be positively impacted by your efforts?

4. How will you distribute your solution while keeping children safe during the COVID-19 crisis?

5. How quickly can your service be provided?

Include a copy of the organization’s most recent Form 990 and annual report, if one exists. A duplicate copy should be mailed to the attention of Rob Waldron at Curriculum Associates, 153 Rangeway Road, North Billerica, MA 01862.

Applicants must represent 501(c)(3) organizations, and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply. Because of government procurement rules for K–12 curriculum companies, organizations directly affiliated with a school— such as a parent–teacher organization or a local school foundation — are ineligible.

Atlantic Cape announces coronavirus task force

MAYS LANDING — In addition to coordination with the other institutions of higher education in New Jersey and the Atlantic and Cape May county departments of health, Atlantic Cape Community College has established a coronavirus task force to ensure the college is taking all appropriate measures for the health and safety of the college community. To that end, this group will continue to meet weekly and as needed until the situation is resolved.

Actions taken thus far include reviewing the college's emergency operations plans, meetings with local boards of health and the state center for disease control, meetings with college presidents and deans across the state, hiring additional part-time staff in housekeeping and increasing our cleaning and sanitizing at all three campuses, training for faculty on Blackboard to prepare for online instruction, and adding a week for students to remain off campus as the college prepares for online instruction.

Atlantic Cape is closed for spring break, and additional classes will be canceled from Monday through March 29 to allow faculty time to transfer in-person classes to an online format. Beginning March 30, all course instruction will be delivered remotely via Blackboard. At that time, students who want to use the computer lab and other support services such as advising or tutoring in the libraries at all three campuses will be able to do so. Visit atlantic.edu/coronavirus for more information.