Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. right awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr.left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. right awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr.left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — It was 85 degrees outside and markedly hotter inside the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, where young boxers honed their skills Tuesday.
The sweat dripped down their faces and necks, but the kids didn’t let the heat get to them. For them, the PAL program is a positive outlet amid growing violence among their peers.
After announcing a $65,000 grant to fund the city-run boxing program, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal joined city and county law-enforcement officials to tour the PAL.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“If this works here, we’ll take it across the state,” Grewal said.
1 of 16
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. right awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr.left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLERY: Officials hope boxing grant for AC youth helps knock out gun violence
1 of 16
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. right awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, left, and state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr., second from left, award a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 local youths with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal tries out the heavy bag at Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) Tuesday July 30, 2019. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, right and State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr.left awards a $65,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League (ACPAL) for an after-school boxing program to provide 20 young community residents with boxing and fitness training, as well as life skills development designed to foster self-esteem and success Tuesday July 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The PAL was awarded the grant to provide an educational, social and recreational program for three hours after school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for 20 boys and girls from Atlantic City between the ages of 11 and 15. The Attorney General’s Youth Community Outreach Program for New Jersey Amateur Boxing will begin in September and will be funded for 12 months through the grant.
Grewal said Atlantic City was chosen for the grant especially in light of the recent gun violence in the community. In the past two months, there have been six people under the age of 30 killed by guns in Atlantic City. Three were teenagers.
VENTNOR — “Everybody has their guy,” Robert Lukasiewicz said. “There’s a trust. It took me a…
“Today is a great way of showing we understand it’s a public health issue,” Gilliam said of the gun violence that has cast a shadow over the city this summer. “It’s disheartening to have so many young people lose their lives before their lives really begin.”
Gilliam compared it to a war zone. But for soldiers who return home from war, there are counseling and other services available, he said. For children in urban environments, those safety nets are not there.
Gilliam said that in addition to programs like the PAL, the city has been meeting with AtlantiCare, the Alcove Center for Grieving Children & Families and other organizations to create more positive programs for youth.
Grewal credited state boxing commissioner Larry Hazzard for Atlantic City being the recipient of the grant.
Police Sgt. Monica Coursey said the goal of the boxing program is to combine the benefits of physical fitness with life skills like nutrition, decision making and self-control.
“It’s a blessing for our Atlantic City youth,” Coursey said.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.