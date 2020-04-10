Hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans suddenly became unemployed or transitioned to work-from-home last month as the state began to scale back business operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those on the front line — including nurses, grocery store cashiers or police officers — the work in the field continued.
Behind the scenes, making sure that these pivotal employees could continue to go to their jobs are hundreds of child care centers that are keeping doors open to serve families of essential personnel.
“I am worried and I am scared, but I just want to help,” said Deanna Boyd, an assistant teacher at Atlantic City’s Adventures in Learning day care.
Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered child care centers across the state to close by April 1 unless they were serving only the children of essential workers.
“Essential personnel are a vital part of our response and limiting child care to solely these individuals will assist in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases, as well as provide our front-line workers with the critical services they need to get through this emergency,” Murphy said at the time.
About 550 of the state’s more than 4,000 licensed centers received approval from the state to continue operating, serving the health care workers, grocery store employees, public safety and emergency personnel and others deemed essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of April 7, has taken the lives of more than 1,200 New Jerseyans.
“I think that’s very important if we want to really stay healthy and get things back to normal, let the people who are in charge do their job, but in the same breath, the people who have jobs like that they need to have their kids stay safe also,” said Sharnica Barnes-Coleman, owner of Mrs. Barnes Play House day care centers in Absecon and Galloway, both of which are remaining open during the pandemic.
Sheena Seijo, 38, a registered nurse at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland and mother of six foster children, said that she was grateful to her children’s daycare, ABC Learning Academy in Vineland, for staying open.
“I’m a night-shift worker, so it’s important that I can come home and rest. Working with these COVID patients can take a lot out of you,” Seijo said. “Having the daycare allows me to come home and rest up and gives you peace of mind.”
In Cumberland County, ABC Learning Academy was one of only seven in that county to remain open for parents in the area that needed to go to work.
Owner Jarivette Andujar of Folsom said that her center-city facility can accommodate about 120 children and so far has about 40 who are attending since the mandated closures. She said that she has been getting calls daily from families who are seeking care after their center closed, from Cumberland County and even Atlantic County.
“This really hit home for us because a lot of our parents who are there are essential workers. They have to work at the facilities that are producing the vials for the medications, or at the grocery stores,” she said. “It was not an option, we had to stay open. I just felt that it was our responsibility for our parents.”
Andujar, like the other open facilities, has implemented even more stringent rules to comply with social distancing regulations and prevent the spread of the virus including asking employees to wear face masks and gloves, and providing vinyl covers for their clothes. Children who arrive have their temperatures taken before they enter the facility, and parents are no longer allowed beyond the initial entry way.
“By the grace of God we’ve been good and no one’s been sick,” Andujar said.
She said one positive is that the children in the facility are really beginning to understand the importance of keeping their hands clean.
The number of child care centers open during this time varies by county. Cape May has only four centers that have been approved to continue operations while Atlantic County has 25.
Robert Barnes, owner of Adventures in Learning child care center on Marmora Avenue in Atlantic City, said his facility typically serves about 70 families seven days a week between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight, but has scaled back its days and hours of operations. It continues to serve about four children of essential employees, including city workers, hospital employees and police.
“They were relieved. They were so happy,” Barnes said. “They’re able to continue to do the same thing, go to work and not have to worry about where they are going to take (their children).”
Barnes said he had to lay off some employees during this crisis, so staying open helps to both provide an income for staff and keep his business afloat.
“We don’t know when we’ll be able to get back to the normalcy that we used to have. When we're used to something and we don’t have it anymore, it’s a really good reflection on not taking things for granted,” Barnes said.
Boyd, 29, of Millville, who also works as a school bus driver in Bridgeton, said that she is taking all the precautions she can while at work. Despite the fear, it makes her feel good to know she is doing her part.
"I love the teaching and the learning, I just feel like to help as much as I can with the essential employees who are basically doing more than me," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.