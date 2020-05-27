CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, along with several local service organizations are hosting a "COVID-19 Parenting During a Pandemic" seminar to provide parents and caregivers with strategies help build resiliency in children and themselves.
The seminar will be held on Friday, May 29 through a Zoom conference call in two sessions. Interested participants can register at www.capeassist.org/parents1 for the 2:30-4 p.m. session or www.capeassist.org/parents2 for the 7-8:30 p.m. session.
Upon registering, Zoom details and links will be forwarded prior to the seminars. For questions, contact Natalia by email at Natalia@capeassist.org.
Other seminar sponsors are Cape Assist, Cape May County Healthy Community, P.R.I.D.E., Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), and Atlantic Prevention Resources.
Presenters will be Lori Desaultels, Assistant Professor at Butler University College of Education and Michael McKnight, educational specialist for the New Jersey Department of Education.
This 90-minute presentation will explore how the developing child and adolescent brain learns, behaves, and handles adversity. Parents and caregivers will also learn the key components to building resiliency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.