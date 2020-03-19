EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Christina Sciarretta has been channeling her brand of pineapple flavored moxie into the Facebook group Mean Moms of Atlantic County for more than a year with fun contests, parent meet-ups, engaging conversations and memes.

Last week, when uncertainty arose as residents in the state began to hear rumblings of school closings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she decided to switch gears and renamed the group “Atlantic County Coronavirus Local Mom Hub.”

“This is something that none of us have ever really experienced before. Literally the whole world is in crisis. Having a moms group as we do already, it was kind of a no-brainer. The minute that we found out that there were going to be school closures, we said immediately, ‘we need to do something,’” said Sciarretta of Egg Harbor Township.

Since Thursday, she and other parents have been using the group to share information on the new coronavirus and ideas for parents and caregivers who are now home with children while schools are closed.

That sort of camaraderie has exploded over social media in the last week. Parents, caregivers and teachers are not only offering their ideas and helpful links, but also their help with tutoring, entertaining youngsters or picking up or dropping off groceries — even toilet paper, which has been particularly scarce lately.

“We’re trying to add some support there because none of us know what we’re doing,” said Sciarretta, of Egg Harbor Township. “For crying out loud, I run a real estate team, so I don’t know how to stay-at-home-mom at all.”

Jaime Wuillermin, who organizes a parent and child meet-up in Hammonton called Groovy Kids at the Family Success Center there, as well as a Facebook group to share events and information, said that because of COVID-19, she had to cancel the in-person meet-ups. Wuillermin said that social media has become essential to maintaining communication.

“I’m super glad that we have that in this day and age,” she said. “It’s been great being connected to everyone in town because all of us have that support, if you’re stuck in the house, everyone has offered at times, ‘do you want us to drop something on the porch?’" she said. “Everyone’s been really nice about offering to go to the grocery store or bring a meal. I don’t know how else you would have that without social media.”

Second-grade teacher Kelly Mascio of Mullica Township decided to create videos for YouTube to directly connect with her students. When a friend saw the video and asked to share it on social media, Mascio obliged even though she said she would have otherwise been too shy to agree.

Mascio said that she has seen many of her friends and colleagues using social media to help out others lately.

“We’ve even had a lot of great resources being shared as well, not just the videos,” Mascio said, including educational websites that are waiving fees while schools are closed or pages that offer interactive experiences. “So there’s tons of wonderful resources out there to make it fun and engaging especially for the little ones … Being a teacher mom, I knew about them anyway, but for a lot of parents they don’t really realize how much is out there.”

On Tuesday night, Sciarretta was gathering up like-minded moms to connect and brainstorm ways to contribute and help parents during the school closing.

“We have someone that’s going to read (on video) at certain times during the day. I was a dance teacher for 15 years, so maybe I or one of my friends will do a dance class,” Sciarretta said. “I sell houses. If you want to buy real estate, I know what to do. I don’t know what to do with the rest of this stuff, so having a community of moms with different strengths is so important.”

As a mom, Sciarretta said she was confused at first on how to work from home and make sure her two children, in second and third grade, receive their education.

“Thankfully, it doesn’t seem too bad,” she said, adding that apps and email have made it easy to communicate with their teachers. "My kids are on a break right now, but they did just do a half hour of reading and 40 minutes of math.”

She said she is not adhering by a strict schedule, but other moms might benefit from sample schedules that have been shared in the group.

“That’s why I think having a community of moms is so great,” she said. “Let’s just try an support each other. None of us have it ‘right,’ we just have it from our own perspective.”

Wuillermin said its refreshing to know that she isn’t alone in figuring it all out.

“Everyone is out there struggling with the new home-school policy. The biggest thing I’m taking away is the support from other parents and being able to share funny moments with each other, knowing it’s OK to not be OK, too,” she said.

Sciarretta said the way parents and teachers have connected online during this time of uncertainty is an example of how social media can be used for good.

“We dog social media so much and it is used for such terrible things, and yet if we didn’t have it what would we do right now,” she said. “Social media is so incredibly powerful in so many good ways when it comes to this. It’s amazing to see.”