VINELAND — A one-day conference focusing on strengthening low-income, working-class families is coming to Rowan College of South Jersey.
The Pascale Sykes Foundation will host Working Together For Working Families: The Whole Family Approach featuring journalist Lesley Stahl of CBS’s “60 Minutes” and Drs. Sampson Davis, Rameck Hunt and George Jenkins, known as The Three Doctors, on Feb. 13 at the college’s Luciano Center.
The conference will focus on the Foundation’s acclaimed Whole Family Approach, which the foundation describes as preventative rather crisis-driven.
“The Pascale Sykes approach is really trying to bring an innovative solution to supporting families that goes against the traditional way that social service agencies often support families,” said Rich Nichols of Hope Works in Bridgeton, one of the Sykes Foundation’s many collaborative partners. “A lot of times agencies just offer what they offer and it’s not integrated with the rest of the needs of families.”
Nichols organization is part of the nonprofit collaborative project, Family Strengthening Network, which includes a number of agencies focused on holistically supporting families in the community.
He gave an example of a family three and a half years ago that was struggling to get by financially.
Because of funding through Sykes, Hope Works was able to connect the father with career training that led to a better-paying job and helped find child care so that the mother, who was the primary caretaker, could work part-time. They also helped the family build a budget.
"Their relationship was very stressed because of all that, but the emotional conflict began to resolve itself as their financial picture began to improve,” Nichols said.
He said they are now looking to purchase their own home.
“One of the things that we promote heavily is the family needs to work together as a cohesive unit to support one another to support the collective goals they’ve determined. And we think families are more successful if every member of the family is doing their part,” Nichols said.
He said the conference next week will give stakeholders a chance to see the method and he hopes it will also help to shape new policy and funding to support the initiatives of these organizations.
“It is about changing the narrative, changing the policy that utilizes families, empowers them to be the tools of their own change,” Nichols said.
The morning and afternoon panel discussions will be introduced by New Jersey Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer and Transportation Department Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.
Stahl will be interviewed by Elizabeth “Liz” Murray, author and underserved youth advocate.
The Three Doctors will be featured as part of a morning plenary session and then serve on the conference’s morning panel.
The Pascale Sykes Foundation began in 1992 and has offices in Vineland and Red Bank.
“We consider ourselves part of South Jersey and were delighted to be there helping, working low income families achieve their dreams,” said Frances P. Sykes, the foundation’s president.
Sykes said that in its 28 years, the foundation through its many collaborations has dedicated over $50 million to organizations and people in Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties. She said that the Sykes Foundation promotes the whole family approach because what happens in the workplaces affects the home life for everyone in the home, and vice versa.
“Everything is all related,” she said.
Sykes said she is expecting more than 300 people to attend this year’s conference, its first since 2017.
For more information, visit WholeFamilyApproach.org.
