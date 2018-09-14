Classes are underway at school districts around the region, and parents may be wondering what they can do to ensure students get the most out of their days. The Press of Atlantic City spoke with Debra Westcott, advanced practice nurse for pediatric care at AtlantiCare's HealthPlex in Atlantic City, about her top five tips to a healthy school year.

Get the right backpack, and wear it correctly

1) “It’s really important that parents choose a backpack that’s appropriately sized for their child with padded shoulder straps,” Westcott said.

She said the straps should be adjusted accordingly so the bag does not hang too low on a child’s back, causing strain.

“Over time if you have a backpack that’s too heavy or improperly adjusted, you can have problems with shoulder pain, cervical spine pain and lower back pain,” Westcott said.

