LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The local and regional school districts have added business administrator to the list of shared services between the education systems, including superintendent.
At its December meeting, the Pinelands Regional School District, located in the township and home to 1,580 students in grades seven through 12, approved a shared services agreement for the business administrator position recently vacated by Stephen Brennan.
Little Egg Harbor Township’s school business administrator Nick Brown was appointed to fill the role as of Jan. 1. Brennan left the district for a new position in Barnegat Township.
Shared Superintendent Melissa McCooley said the agreement was a way to save money and expand continuity between the sending districts.
“He did a great job here and with Mr. Brennan resigning I just thought it was perfect timing. Why not give him more compensation, more work of course, and have the shared service,” McCooley said Monday.
Per the agreement, Pinelands will pay Little Egg Harbor School District $100,000 annually or $273.98 per day. The agreement allows for 90 days written notice to terminate the agreement by either party with some caveats.
According to his 2019 contract, Brown receives a $162,000 annual salary from Little Egg Harbor Township School District and his will remain on that district’s payroll and health benefits. The contract states that Little Egg Harbor’s portion of the annual salary is $129,780 and Pineland’s is $32,220.
McCooley explained another shared service will go into play soon as Brennan also served as business administrator in Bass River Township, another sending district for Pinelands. She said that an assistant business administrator, Jonathan Yates, who will begin in March, will take over that role. The Little Egg Harbor school board approved Yate's hiring in December at an annual salary of $100,500.