HAMMONTON — Stockton University and the Pinelands Commission will again partner for a summer Short Course to immerse attendees into all things Pine Barrens.
The second annual Pinelands Summer Short Course will feature seven field trips and a day of educational programs that showcase the region’s history, ecology, culture and music.
Registration is open for the event, which will take place at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall at 30 Front Street in Hammonton on Thursday.
“We are excited about this year’s lineup of courses, which will once again enable the public to learn about and explore the Pinelands during the peak of summer,” said Nancy Wittenberg, the commission’s executive director.
Programs offered including a guided tour of Atlantic Blueberry Company’s Hammonton farm, a van tour through the heart of the Pinelands, a guided hike between the Mullica and Batsto rivers and several classroom presentations, among many other activities.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said he was happy Stockton could team up with the Pinelands Commission again for the event.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for both local residents and summer visitors to experience the summer beauty of the Pinelands,” Kesselman said.