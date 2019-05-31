LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — School officials at Pinelands Regional are asking parents to talk with their children after a seventh-grade boy in the district was charged by police Thursday with sharing an explicit video of a 12-year-old classmate on social media.
"This is not a situation for finger-pointing. They're young, they're in seventh grade, it's more a situation where we should be educating our children and letting them know the ramifications of doing such things," Superintendent Melissa McCooley said Friday.
Police could not be reached Friday for comment.
McCooley said a vice principal for the district was informed about the incident by another student who had seen the video of the young girl shared online by multiple other people. The vice principal contacted McCooley and police, and charges were filed against the boy who initially shared the video, McCooley said.
The student who initially shared the video has been suspended, but there was no disciplinary action against the girl who appeared in the video.
McCooley posted a letter Thursday evening on the Pinelands Regional School District Facebook page informing parents of the situation and asking them to get involved.
"Please understand that the student depicted in the video is 12 years old, therefore, this is classified as child pornography," she wrote. "It is evident that students need additional education regarding the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages/videos and social media."
She said she plans to reach out to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office for help in this situation and asked parents to speak to their children.
On Friday, McCooley said education about the dangers and ramifications of sexting are part of the curriculum at Pinelands Regional and is addressed in health class, as well as social studies.
"The students are educated, and I think that’s why the girl who came to the principal immediately knew what to do," she said. "The Prosecutor's Office has done assemblies for our kids and for parents."
The district will continue to offer workshops on sexting and social media for parents and students, McCooley said. In addition, the district has technology in place to track the use of certain words and phrases over its Wi-Fi network to prevent these incidents.
McCooley said this is not the first time she has dealt with a similar situation, but it is rare in students so young. She said there are similar incidents at least once a month in the district, mainly at the high school level.
Staff Writer Amanda Auble contributed to this report.
This story is developing, check back for updates.