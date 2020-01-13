LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Pinelands Regional School District will hold a public meeting next month on its participation in the pilot year of the state's LGTBQ curriculum, school officials announced.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the media center inside the junior high school, 590 Nugentown Road.
This story has been updated with the latest date for the parent meeting.
Pinelands was selected as one of 12 schools to pilot the inclusive curriculum before it goes into effect statewide in the fall.
"As a pilot school, our teachers, administrators, students, and community members will be provided various forms of support while implementing the curriculum. Teachers will be given exclusive access to the LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum and provided instructional coaching," said Superintendent Melissa McCooley, in her letter to parents on Sunday. "Our administrative team will be supported by a leadership coach regarding school law and best practices for LGBTQ-inclusive culture and climate in schools. Our community members will be provided community education programs through our partnership with Garden State Equality and Make It Better for Youth. Most importantly, our students will be exposed to instructional practices and lessons that are rigorous, accurate, inclusive, and that align to Assembly Bill 1335 and the Core Content Curriculum Standards in the State of New Jersey."
McCooley stated that as part of the pilot, the LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum will be implemented in two eighth grade classrooms across all content areas, and that staff and students will be asked to give anonymous feedback regarding the curriculum and implementation.
The bill mandating the curriculum was supported by advocacy group Garden State Equality and signed into law last year, making New Jersey the second state with such a mandate.
Under the law, boards of education are required to include instruction that accurately portray the political, economic, and social contributions of LGBTQ individuals across all content areas for middle school and high school-age students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.