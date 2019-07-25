MAYS LANDING — Students from Pleasantville are getting an on-campus experience this week as part of the district’s Early College High School program.
“Knowing that they can interact, navigate, and achieve when engaging with college personnel and professors demystifies the college experience, particularly for under-served populations like Pleasantville,” said Jerome Taylor, executive director of the George Washington Carver Education Foundation, which organizes the program.
Early College High School is a national initiative started by Bill and Melinda Gates in which students have a chance to earn their associate’s degree before they graduate high school. The Carver Foundation operates the program at nine schools in South Jersey and similar programs are operated in Greater Egg Harbor Regional and Middle Township school districts.
Participation among Pleasantville students in Early College High School this year has nearly doubled to about 100 from 60 last year.
As part of Early College, students are asked to attend a three-week summer academy, referred to as a “bridge program.” This week, the students participated in an English book study and a drone technology class with different Atlantic Cape professors.
“Our whole goal is that they interact with college professors and bridge their skills,” Taylor said.
Rising junior Jesus Ruiz, 16, of Pleasantville is in his second year and admitted he did not want to participate at first, but his mom told him he had to. He decided to study graphic design as part of the Arts pathway.
“I’m glad she did because it pushes me to my limit and keeps me active,” Jesus said. “I’ve improved as a person and as a man, in general.”
Taylor said exposing students to a college campus is an important part of the program because it makes students more inclined to continue their post-secondary aspirations.
“These post-secondary credentials will lead communities like Pleasantville to better jobs, higher wages, and a life that is productive for years to come,” he said.
Josephine Troy, an English teacher at Pleasantville, said that since the program began not only are the students learning more, but she has seen a change in the culture of the school.
“It’s improving,” Troy said. “It influences the behavior of these students who are kind of on the fence.”
She attributed much of that to a portion of the program called “Gateway,” led by high school career and business teacher William Burch. In Gateway, students learn study skills, organization, note-taking, work ethic and more.
“They see the future,” Burch said. “We put a value to education and they’re starting to see the value.”
Laura Santiago, 16, will begin her sophomore year in September and is studying health sciences in the STEM pathway. She said she wants to be an orthodontist and knows she is fortunate to have an opportunity to get a head start on her post-secondary education.
“It feels great. Not many have it, why not appreciate it?” Laura said.
Incoming freshman Khaliyah Haraskin, 14, was part of the middle school Early College program last year and is studying to become a cardiologist. She said she is learning the value of working hard and credited her teachers for pushing her.
“Giving up really wasn’t an option,” Khaliyah said.