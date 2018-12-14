PLEASANTVILLE — Students participating in the Carver Education Foundation’s Early College High School Program from the Middle School of Pleasantville packed up treats and supplies this week to ship to soldiers serving overseas this holiday season.
Coordinator Kelly Morgan said the eighth-grade students are required to meet a service component as part of the program each semester.
“This semester we decided to sponsor a military unit serving overseas for the holiday season. We reached out to a former Pleasantville High graduate who is in the Army, and they found us several units that we could sponsor,” Morgan said. “The students wrote cards and donated items such as candy, snacks, playing cards, toiletries, etc., to send to them.”
The Pleasantville Fire Department and middle school staff donated funds to ship the boxes.