PLEASANTVILLE — Three local educators have been nominated for an award for exceeding expectations and making a difference in students’ lives.
Nominated for LifeChanger of the Year awards are Principal Nanette Stuart and seventh-grade teacher Joseph Manetta of Pleasantville Middle School and Assistant Principal Sherry Spence-Leslie of the Leeds Avenue School.
The LifeChanger of the Year award is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation and recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees who exemplify positive qualities.
Each year, hundreds of people are nominated for the awards, but only 17 will be given during the 2019-20 school year.
The Grand Prize Winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school district. Winners are chosen by a panel of education professionals and previous winners.
To view Stuart, Manetta and Spence-Leslie’s nominee profiles, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit lifechangeroftheyear.com.
— Emily Montgomery
