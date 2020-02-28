Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

PLEASANTVILLE — Three local educators have been nominated for an award for exceeding expectations and making a difference in students’ lives.

Nominated for LifeChanger of the Year awards are Principal Nanette Stuart and seventh-grade teacher Joseph Manetta of Pleasantville Middle School and Assistant Principal Sherry Spence-Leslie of the Leeds Avenue School.

The LifeChanger of the Year award is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation and recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees who exemplify positive qualities.

Each year, hundreds of people are nominated for the awards, but only 17 will be given during the 2019-20 school year.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school district. Winners are chosen by a panel of education professionals and previous winners.

To view Stuart, Manetta and Spence-Leslie’s nominee profiles, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit lifechangeroftheyear.com.

— Emily Montgomery

