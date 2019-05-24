PLEASANTVILLE — The city’s fire department Thursday showed high school seniors what could happen if they drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The “Drive Sober and Get Home Alive” presentation, conducted by Battalion 2 under Deputy Chief Eugene Wellington and Battalion Chief Ken Crawford, included a live rescue using the Jaws of Life while Capt. Tom Higgins spoke with the students, according to a news release from the city police department.
“As a HERO Campaign Board Member, I want to thank our firefighters and our schools for taking action to support the goals of the HERO Campaign and our entire community, to make sure each of our students has a happy and safe graduation season,” Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. said.
The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers aims to end drunk driving fatalities by promoting safe and sober designated drivers.
The fire department has coordinated the crash demonstrations for several years, in order to provide students with a real-life example of “how dramatically drugs and alcohol can affect or end their young lives,” according to the release.
Others that participated included Capt. M. Raymond and firefighters M. Murray, D. DiPietro, G. Guerra and T. Housand.