A Pleasantville High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.
Jessica R. Gaeckle, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of official misconduct and one count of hindering apprehension. She was released on a summons.
Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said it is believed Gaeckle engaged in sexual relations with the student, who is 18, on at least two occasions and directed the student to destroy evidence upon learning of a pending criminal investigation.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.