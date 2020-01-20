PLEASANTVILLE — When he began planning a march with some of his congregation, the Rev. Willie François was hoping to fill the pews of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the streets of Pleasantville with a message of the educational equality in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
On Monday, he did just that, bringing together community members from his church and others, various local organizations, officials, and residents of neighboring towns for the city’s first Martin Luther King Day March, which followed the annual service at the church.
The Rev. Taurean J. Webb was the keynote speaker at the church service and called upon the congregation to keep an open mind when it comes to achieving equality, because the path there will look different in different communities.
“Freedom does not always look the same way to everybody, equity does not always look the same way to everybody,” Webb said. “Equity work cannot be cookie cutter.”
He said that the work has to be context specific.
The event was held in an effort to promote educational equality and improve outcomes, specifically in Pleasantville.
“King said intelligence alone, it will not do,” Webb said. “This is why we fight tooth and nail to make sure every child has access to all the things education claims to offer.”
Webb told the crowd they would now “turn our attention to the streets, readying yourselves to step backward into a long tradition” of marching.
Olivia Caldwell, president of the Mainland Chapter of the NAACP said Pleasantville is fortunate to have a leader like François so in touch with the needs of the community to organize the march.
“Public education is so key and people who live here need to be more invested in what’s happening in our schools,” Caldwell said.
Joan Vera, 14, a freshman at Pleasantville High School and a member of the student council, was marching Monday with members of the afterschool program on Bayview Avenue called Future Leaders Organization.
“To me, I feel like it’s great that we’re all coming together for the schools,” he said, adding it will improve society.
The marchers chanted and held signs reading “Our students are worth it” and “We will not get justice if we’re quiet” as they marched toward City Hall, where several speakers also addressed the crowd.
“It’s not just about ‘I have a dream,’” said Council President Judy Ward. “I like the way we are talking about education, which is so important in this city.”
Pleasantville School Interim Superintendent Dennis Andersen, who was among the walkers, told the crowd they should strive for educational equality, but also “pray for kindness, understanding, equity, love and peace.”
“Our students are worth it, and that’s what it’s all about,” Andersen said.
Some students shared personal experiences of inequity in the school and called for action inside the schools.
One of the event’s organizers, Ernestine Smith, who works in the high school, said that the event and the turnout made her proud and brought tears to her eyes.
“Can we do it together? As a village, yes we can,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Some students shared personal experiences of inequity in the school and called for action inside the schools." The actual story is here....what were their experiences? Are their concerns valid and, if so, what is being done to address those concerns?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.