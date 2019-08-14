PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board failed to select a solicitor for the second time since July, leaving the board without general counsel until the state monitor takes action.
Three different potential attorneys were put up for a vote Tuesday, including the current solicitor James Carroll, but all three motions failed, again exposing tensions between two factions of the school board here.
“We're at a point here where we did not select a board attorney. Where do we go from here?” board member Jerome Page asked, adding that he would like to go out to bid again and interview candidates.
Page's request was denied by board President Carla Thomas. State-appointed monitor J. Michael Rush – one of two monitors who serves the board – advised the board that because of their inaction, it would be up to the monitors to make an appointment until the September meeting.
When board member Hassan Callaway, who was not present for the vote, did arrive during an executive session, board President Carla Thomas attempted to bring the Carroll Law Firm for a vote again. Board member Jerome Page, who voted against Carroll, along with members Sharnell Morgan, Richard Norris and Cassandra Clements, objected.
“Madam President, that’s out of line,” Page said.
After a brief consultation between Rush, interim Superintendent Dennis Anderson and business administrator Elisha Thompkins, Rush again reiterated it would be up to the monitor to decide until next meeting.
Following the failed attempt at a vote, Callaway left the meeting.
“I have an issue with what just happened. If the monitor was not here with Mr. Callaway coming late, and it was approved, that would have swung the vote to the harm of the district,” Norris said. “When a person comes to just vote and leave, that’s a set up to me and it’s not fair.”
The appointment of a board solicitor has been an ongoing issue for the district and legal costs have been consistently mentioned by the business administrator and the state monitor as contributing to the district’s financial woes.
In her June 30, 2019 district exit plan, state monitor Constance Bauer said the district’s legal expenses continually exceed 130% of the statewide average per pupil amount – a contributing factor to the need for a monitor in the district. She wrote that all requests for legal advice should be made in writing and reviewed, and also suggested in-house counsel to cut down on these costs.
The school board went out to bid for a solicitor on March 8, but a resolution to make an appointment did not appear on the board agenda until three months later. The district received bids from Carroll Law Firm, Busch Law Firm, Capehart Scathard Attorney at Law, Parker McCay, and Grace Marmero and Associates. Bids were opened on March 27 with all proposals at about $175 per hour.
At its July 1 meeting, the school board failed to appoint a solicitor and Bauer took action after the meeting to extend Carroll’s contract to July 9. However, the July 9 board meeting did not take place due to lack of quorum.
“I suggest that in advance of its next meeting, the board seek resolution of the outstanding issues related to recommendation 3.2 and the selection of counsel, and take all necessary measures to convene as required for all advertised public meetings,” Bauer wrote on July 10.
In a letter the following day, Bauer extended Carroll’s contract until Aug. 13, noting this is the second time she had to intervene to protect the district legally.
“As the board knows, governance issues contributed to the reasons that the board twice has met with Department of Education officials in Trenton,” Bauer wrote. “If the matter is not responsibly resolved by the board, it may become necessary to additionally intervene.”
In other action, the board appointed Carmine Bonanni as interim assistant superintendent. Bonanni is a retired local superintendent who served seven years as the chief school official in Ventnor. He will oversee human resources and curriculum and instruction.
“This is the meat and potatoes, the heart and soul, what we’re all about,” Bonanni said, adding he wants to raise the level of achievement of every student. “We’ve got work to do.”
The board also approved a resolution requesting $2 million in emergency aid from the state of New Jersey. According to the resolution, the application was made in response to the more than $1 million in state aid the district has lost over the last two years.
After the meeting, Thompkins said that he applied for and was denied the emergency aid last year because of the district’s bank cap of more than $1 million. The bank cap is money that the district can raise over its 2 percent levy cap, which is accumulated by not raising the levy to the maximum in prior years.
Thompkins said using the bank cap would impose additional taxes on the taxpayers in Pleasantville, which he does not want to do.
After meeting in executive session the Board of Education also approved two settlement agreements, one with Renee Irwin for $180,000 and another with Kelsey Campbell for $49,500. As part of her settlement, Irwin will be appointed a supervisor.
The board approved a two-year contract with the district administrators union that brings the union through to the 2018-19 school year with the anticipation that contract negotiations will continue for the upcoming school year.
In addition, the board agreed to not continue to pursue an appeal in the matter of school aid Tim Jones, whose employment was terminated last year.
“Mr. Jones you have a job, come back to work,” Thompkins said during the meeting. “With back pay.”
Before the meeting ended, Page requested again to begin the process of removing Callaway from the board for missing consecutive meetings.