Pleasantville Board of Election candidates Doris Rowell and Jerome Page address Judge Julio Mendez in a court proceeding Dec. 2 where Mendez granted a recount and recheck in the Nov. 5 school board election.

PLEASANTVILLE — A local school board candidate who successfully petitioned for a recount last month is now challenging the entire school board election, according to a complaint filed Monday.

In the complaint, Doris Rowell is challenging the Atlantic County Board of Elections’ counting and tabulation of the mail-in ballots that swung the results out of her favor.

“They allowed me to look at the mail-in ballots, and there’s some things that I saw that weren’t right,” Rowell said, declining to elaborate. “So we're going to take it a step further and challenge it.”

Rowell, who won with a strong majority at the polls on Election Day, lost by 38 votes when the mail-in ballots were counted more than a week later. Despite the recount, the results of the election remained unchanged.

Evelynn S. Caterson, chairwoman of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, said Tuesday she had not seen the election challenge.

“The board is meeting today at 5 p.m., and I am sure we will go over the complaint and respond through our attorney, who is the deputy attorney general, appropriately,” Caterson said.

In her complaint, filed about a half hour before the deadline, Rowell questioned the validity of the signatures on the messenger ballots, stating some did not match from one document to another, and claims that members of the Callaway family “set up shop” in the hallway of the Board of Elections Office to hand in messenger ballots. In addition, she says messengers carried more than three ballots and that some of the mail-in ballots were postdated Nov. 4 and 5.

This is Rowell’s third time running for a seat on the local school board — the first was in 2013 — and second time winning at the polls only to be defeated by mail-in and messenger ballots.

In 2014, Rowell was defeated by a slate that included then-newcomers to the board Bernice Couch, Carla Thomas and Sharnell Morgan, all of whom are current board members.

At the time she announced her candidacy, Couch was a sitting member of the Board of Elections, but was then removed per state regulations. After the 2014 election, Atlantic County Democratic Chairman James Schroeder accused the Callaway family of trying to skew the results of the election through mail-in ballots.

This year, Rowell ran on a slate that included incumbent Jerome Page and newcomer Ta’Shona Sparkmon. Despite the more than 600 mail-in ballots for his opponents, Page was able to keep his seat on the board.

The team, which received the backing of the Pleasantville Education Association, was met with opposition from the slate of Juanita Pryce, Alejandrina Alberto and Yadira Falcon, backed by a federally registered super PAC called Our South Jersey. The mail-in ballots secured school board seats for Pryce and Alberto.

“I just want to let the community know that I’m not giving up and I’m going to do whatever I can do,” Rowell said Tuesday. “I’m going to try to do what’s right for the community because they put me in there, they voted me in.”

