PLEASANTVILLE — In its first meeting with a newly-appointed interim superintendent and two state monitors present, the local board of education took more action to reduce staff in the district.
On Monday, during a special meeting, the board approved cutting two more positions: executive secretary to the superintendent and interim director of operations.
The vote comes after last month the board eliminated more than a dozen positions as suggested by the county superintendent of schools in order to balance its budget. The staff reduction did not come easy, being delayed several times by board members before the state intervened and appointed a second state monitor to help the district.
In addition to the staff cuts, the board, in a split vote, did not approve re-appointing The Carroll Law Firm as the board's attorney, according to the board minutes. Board members James Barclay, Cassandra Clements, Sharnell Morgan and Jerome Page voted against the resolution, while board president Carla Thomas and members Hassan Callaway and Anny Melo voted in favor. Board members Rick Norris and Bernice Couch did not attend the meeting.
Page said Friday that he wanted to review the other proposals received by the district before making a decision.
Reached by phone, James Carroll, who has served as the board attorney for several years, said the state monitor has extended his contract until the board fills the position.
The board on Monday also approved creation of a new position of in-house counsel, which Carroll said will work with human resources to address employee grievances "which have plagued the district."
“One of the ways to reduce legal fees, which I support by the way, is to have an attorney in house who can handle a lot of the personnel issues at an early stage so they don’t become litigation,” Carroll said Friday.
Monday was Superintendent Dennis Anderson’s first meeting since being appointed to the district last month, temporarily filling the position vacated June 30 by Clarence Alston. Also present was the new state-appointed monitor J. Michael Rush, as well as state fiscal monitor Constance Bauer.
The board on Monday also approved an interlocal services agreement for three Class III police officers to serve the district. This will be the third year that Pleasantville is using the Class III officers in its schools. The district was one of the first in the state to do so after the law creating the position for recently retired police officers went into effect in 2017. The Class III officers do not collect pension and benefits.
The next regular meeting of the school board is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. That agenda has not yet been posted.