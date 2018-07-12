PLEASANTVILLE — Several school custodians who were previously told they would be out of a job come September were reinstated during a school board workshop meeting Tuesday.
The Board of Education reinstated 13 custodians, as well as nine other employees after holding consecutive employment hearings in executive session.
However, several of the more than 30 employees who received non-renewal letters in June, including Pleasantville Education Association Vice President Tim Jones, were not renewed.
According to board attorney James Carroll, the non-renewal letters for the custodians came about after they had failed to acquire a Black Seal license, which is a state-issued license to operate a boiler. Carroll said the district enacted a policy in 2015 requiring all custodians to carry the license.
New Jersey regulations require one custodian per shift at a school that has a boiler to have a Black Seal license. Two of Pleasantville’s six schools have boilers.
Pleasantville Education Association President Tim Newkirk said the district has about 30 custodians, and a few who were hired after 2015 did not have the boiler license.
Carroll said someone notified the state the district was violating its own policy by having employees without the boiler license. He said the state then notified the district.
“The main concern is safety,” Carroll said. “I think it was a good resolution.”
Board President Carla Thomas made the motion to reinstate the 13 custodians, six secretaries, two teachers and one instructional aide. After the meeting, Thomas said her decision was due in part to several custodians being employed by the district for many years.
“I’m just hoping and praying that they do get a license,” Thomas said.
She later added it was in the best interest of the district to bring the employees back.
Newkirk said he was happy many of the employees were reinstated.
“I think that was a win,” he said after the meeting. “They actually did the right thing for once.”
In all, 13 custodians, five teacher aides, eight secretaries and nine teachers received non-renewal letters with a last day of employment of June 30. A few of the employees declined the Donaldson hearing Tuesday and have already found new employment, Newkirk said.
Donaldson hearings refer to a court decision stemming from a case in North Wildwood. As a result of the case, an employee has the right to an informal appearance before the school board after receiving a non-renewal letter.
On Tuesday, Jones, an instructional aide, and two other employees, custodians Sean Dawson and Ernesto Echevarria, asked to have their hearings in public session. Newkirk said the union will fight for Jones’ position.
Jones, 58, has been employed by the district as an aide since 2009 and has been caring for the same student who uses a wheelchair since he started working there. He said Tuesday he would find another job.
“It hurts me that I could not do what I felt was in the true best interest of the children in this district,” Jones said. “That’s what I regret the most.”
According to Jones, the board’s actions against him violated the employee contract because he had seniority over others.
In the non-renewal letter to Jones, the district cites restructuring due to “numerous factors.”
Specifically related to Jones, factors included “time in position, budgetary issues, and needs of the district.”
Board members Lawrence “Tony” Davenport and Elysa Sanchez made a motion to reinstate Jones, but it did not pass, with Thomas, Bernice Couch and Anny Melo voting “no.”
Board members Hassan Callaway and James Buford were not present.
Carroll said the district could face litigation as a result of Jones’ non-renewal.
In other matters, newly selected board member Hannah Erickson, who will fill the seat vacated by the death of Ethel Seymore, was not sworn in Tuesday.