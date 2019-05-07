PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education here approved an $88.3 million budget for next year that included a 2% increase in the school tax levy and the reduction of 11 positions, several of them administrative.
Prior to approving the budget Tuesday evening, the board received a verbal lashing from residents who were concerned about the lack of a director of curriculum and instruction, athletic director and $1.3 million in legal costs.
“You don’t do what’s right. You have personal vendettas and you go after people and that’s why we have these lawsuits,” said Juanita Hyman.
The budget passed unanimously by all six members who attended. Board members Hassan Callaway, Cassandra Clements and Sharnell Morgan were not present.
After a lengthy closed-door session, the board reconvened, but did not take action on personnel items including the 11 positions being reduced and several staff transfers. Those items are being postponed until the May 14 meeting, business administrator Elisha Thompkins said.
Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Clarence Alston said that he was told during a review of the budget by Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Robert Bumpus that the district had to eliminate positions that are unrecognized such as dean of students and principals on special assignment.
Pleasantville’s athletic director, Stephen Townsend, is classified as a principal on special assignment.
Under this plan, Townsend would be moved to serve as principal of the Middle School of Pleasantville. The middle school’s current principal, Rayna Hendricks, would be moved to the high school as an assistant principal.
Under the proposal, the second principal on special assignment, Nanette Stuart, is being moved to South Main Street School as principal. South Main Street Principal Felicia Hyman-Medley would be moved to the middle school as an assistant principal.
The position of director of curriculum and instruction is also part of the eight-position reduction in force and the current director, Noelle Jacquelin, is not listed for reassignment.
The reduction in force also includes two deans of students, Angelika Sims and Aaron Washington. Washington would be reassigned as a teacher in the middle school.
Karen Brooks, a preschool teacher, and three long-term substitutes, Stephen Phifer, Asia Rehder and Rebekah Rosenberg, are also part of the reduction in force and not reassigned.