PLEASANTVILLE —After a financially tumultuous two years, the Pleasantville School District generated an additional $1.6 million above its budget last year.
But despite the surplus, the district must continue to chip away at a lingering deficit in its food service budget that is one of the major reasons the district continues to have state oversight.
The 2018-19 audit report presented to the Pleasantville Board of Education Tuesday by Harvey Cocozza of Ford, Scott and Associates in Ocean City showed a $329,481 deficit in the food service fund, down about $55,000 from last year, and an excess surplus of $5.8 million, $746,347 of which has already been budgeted in the current year’s 2020 budget.
PLEASANTVILLE — Carla Thomas resumed her role as president of the local Board of Education f…
Board President Carla Thomas asked Cocozza why the district can't use any of the surplus to pay off the food service deficit. Cocozza told the board that the state regulations bar them from spending that surplus to pay down the deficit. State Department of Education spokesman Michael Yaple said that the statute, which applies to all districts in the state, dictates a self-sufficient food service fund as an efficient administrative and non-instructional cost.
“So a transfer to the food service fund would indicate the fund is not self-sufficient and that would be an inefficient expenditure of funds,” Yaple said.
For nearly 15 years, Pleasantville School District has been whittling down what began as a $1.9 million deficit in its food service budget that came about in 2006 due to a change in budget rules requiring salaries and health benefits for cafeteria workers to come from the food budget and not the general fund.
Business administrator Elisha Thompkins said that is when the district privatized its food service program.
Last year, the food service fund broke even.
Thompkins said he would be speaking with the county superintendent to come up with a plan to pay down the deficit in food service, and added that a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy regarding school meals might help.
The law, signed Tuesday, requires the state to pay the difference between the federal allocation and total cost of reduced price breakfast or lunch, appropriating $4.5 million to do so.
“If we receive a portion of that funding, that will eliminate the deficit in itself,” Thompkins said.
Of the 34 school districts to apply for emergency aid this year, Commercial Township in Cumb…
Thompkins, who is in the midst of the budget process for 2020-21, said that after the audit he was optimistic on next year's budget, especially because of the increase in the district’s fund balance.
The total fund balance, including excess surplus, is $8.2 million, Cocozza said. The increase of $1.6 million was due in part to additional extraordinary aid from the state and close monitoring of expenditures, he said.
The audit news was uplifting for the district, where last year, the audit revealed a $2 million decrease in surplus. A budget deficit led to more than a dozen layoffs over the summer.
Thompkins said that in last year’s budget, the district had to account for an increase in teacher’s salaries as well as back pay, including for health benefits, after a new contract was approved. This year, the district is seeing the benefits of a significant reduction in the anticipated cost of the state health benefits plan.
He said the district is also face significant workmen’s compensation claims last year.
“We anticipate that number being lower next year with several training programs and safety measures that we’re putting in place,” Thompkins said.
About $2.3 million in state funding for HVAC replacement at the North Main Street School was also approved, reducing the debt service on that capital project.
“There’s a lot of positive things coming for next year,” Thompkins said.
He said the district is also anticipating state aid to remain flat for next year’s budget.
PLEASANTVILLE — The school board here will resume its meeting from last week with a vote on …
Even if the district is eventually able to shed its deficit in food service, Thompkins is not certain that would mean the exit of at least one of the district’s two monitors. He said it was a “possibility,” but said even with the deficit in the food service fund, the program operates efficiently, usually makes money and feeds all the children.
In addition to the food service deficit, Cocozza also noted that an additional issue raised in the audit was related to purchase orders. He advised the school board that items were being purchased for the district before a purchase order was generated.
“It’s not permissible and it also puts the administration in a bind,” he said.
PLEASANTVILLE — Leadership turnover and alleged financial irregularities have long plagued t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.