Students held signs for the "Planting the Seed of Greatness" theme for this year's South Main Street School's Rise Up march, in Pleasantville, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PLEASANTVILLE — Students from the South Main Street School paraded around their neighborhood on Wednesday morning chanting, “I am a seed of greatness, rise up,” before gathering in the front of the school to celebrate each other.
During the assembly, Pleasantville High School senior Kimberly Sanchez, 17, read an essay she wrote about living and growing up in a city that is often under judgement from outsiders.
“I want our streets to become free of violence and gang activity. I want Pleasantville to become a town that everyone looks up to and congratulates, but we get nowhere with wanting things. We will become something by doing something,” Sanchez said.
GALLERY: Rise Up March at Pleasantville's South Main Street School
The seventh annual Rise Up March was held Wednesday, March 20 at the South Main Street School in Pleasantville. The students march on the sidewalks in the neighborhood surrounding the school before gathering on the lawn for an assembly. The march was started in 2013 in response to students concerns about gang violence in Pleasantville. This year’s event was themed, “Becoming,” after the title of the book by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Marcus Hernandez, a fourth-grade students donned a bird hood during the South Main Street School's Rise Up march, in Pleasantville, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Rise Up March was started in 2013 in response to students concerns about gang violence in Pleasantville. This year’s event was themed, “Becoming,” after the title of the book by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“What do you want to be? And they stated their future goals what they wanted to be when they left the school,” said principal’s secretary Sharon Cross, who helped to organize the event. “We want them to know that once they have reached their career goal, there’s more to life after that, you’re always growing, you’re always becoming.”
Cross said the symbol of this year’s march was a tree.
“You want to plant the seed of greatness in the your youth, and our job at the school is to foster that,” she said. “It’s not just getting the education, but what kind of person are you, what character do you have?”
This year, the school surprised resident and retired educator Annie Smith with its annual Icon Award.
“This is a person who cannot be duplicated, replicated because they’re so unique and have done many wonderful things,” said Principal Felicia Hyman-Medley as she presented the honor.
Smith was humbled by the recognition.
“This is my community. I live, laugh, learn and try to help my community,” she said after receiving the honor.
In addition, the event included several student performances, including readings from student representatives from each of the district’s schools. Other guest speakers included Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto and Mayor Jesse Tweedle. Members of the high school band and JROTC led the march, and student Briana Medley and Mikayla Manning served as masters of ceremonies for the assembly.
