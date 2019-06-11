PLEASANTVILLE — School Superintendent Clarence Alston resigned Tuesday night during the district's Board of Education meeting.
The school board also approved the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Garnell Bailey.
Alston's resignation and Bailey's retirement come a week after a second state monitor was placed in the district. Assistant monitor J. Michael Rush started in the district last Tuesday. State Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet had notified the school district May 15 of the additional layer of fiscal oversight.
In a letter to Alston, Repollet gives little explanation for the monitor except that he has “deemed it necessary.” The contract term is for one year, starting June 3.
