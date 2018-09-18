LOWER TOWNSHIP — Inside the Douglass Memorial School each morning, 3- and 4-year-old students gather around their teacher to decide what activity they would be participating in for the next session of free play.
The students don't know it, but they are learning to plan.
"It's not all about letters and numbers. This is where they learn to interact with other people," preschool teacher Stacy Hotaling said.
Hotaling is one of several new teachers the district hired this year for its expanded preschool program, thanks to a grant from the New Jersey Department of Education.
In total, the state awarded $20.6 million in Preschool Education Expansion Aid to 31 school districts this summer, opening more than 800 new seats in preschool classrooms across the state. The funding was based on the number of low-income students in the district to support existing programs by extending hours, decreasing class sizes and opening additional slots.
Lower Township Superintendent Jeff Samaniego said the district was awarded $1.8 million toward 14 full-day preschool classes serving about 170 students. Eleven of the classrooms are at David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School and three classrooms at the Carl T. Mitnick School, he said.
Samaniego said there was a specific need for Lower Township not being addressed by half-day preschool. He said some of the students were lacking the social and academic skills needed for kindergarten and that a lack of affordable childcare was a burden to parents.
“Having a preschooler for just 2½ hours was just not enough,” Samaniego said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township School District offers an integrated half-day preschool program to typically developing 3- and 4-year-old children who live in the township and had their 3rd or 4th birthday on or before Oct. 1, 2017.
According to the Governor's Office, research has consistently shown children who attend high-quality early childhood education programs are less likely to be placed in special education, less likely to be retained in a grade, and more likely to graduate from high school than peers who didn’t attend such programs.
“Research shows us clearly that the earlier you get our (children), the more success they find later on. And that’s really the bottom line,” said Hamilton Township schools Superintendent Frank Vogel.
Hamilton was awarded $1 million in additional preschool aid that will go toward expanding both its half-day and full-day preschool programs serving 233 students in the district.
The preschool sites include the Hess Complex, Joseph Shaner Elementary School, Head Start, Beginners First Academy and the Davis Holland Learning Center.
For Lower Township, the district was able to build on its current curriculum by expanding the time it could dedicate to each activity over the six-hour day, said Sarah Bowman, Lower Township School District supervisor of student achievement.
"It's a lot of play-based learning," Bowman said.
VENTNOR — The Ventnor City Board of Education will hold a special meeting at noon Monday, Sept. 11, to approve the hiring of teachers and aides to implement a preschool expansion program.
The students also have a community lunch and an hour nap period. Bowman said the teachers and parents are excited about what the increased time with students will mean for the students' future achievement.
Several other districts in South Jersey also received preschool aid. Galloway Township School District received $623,988 to offer spaces for 30 students over two classes at Garden State Academy beginning in October, said Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto.
Stafford Township schools were awarded $1.2 million toward a total of 117 full-day preschool students. The program there begins Oct. 1.
“The PEEA grant allows the district to enhance our preschool program by adding four additional preschool classes, reducing class size, providing transportation for all preschool students and tuition-free preschool for the residents of Stafford Township,” Superintendent George Chidiac said in a letter to parents about the grant.
Other local districts that received funding are Brigantine, $720,684; Absecon, $188,730; North Wildwood, $327,978; Lawerence Township, $229,565; and Maurice River Township, $286,197.
According to a notice from the state, a second round of preschool funding will target districts with a Free and Reduced Lunch percentage above 20 percent that have not previously received state preschool aid. NJDOE received 31 applications from 117 eligible school districts and is reviewing those applications. The total request for round two funding is more than $26.7 million. This level of funding would allow up to 239 half-day children and 2,000 full-day children to be served for the first time with state preschool aid.