Edward 'Jim' Bonek, 50, of Absecon, a former principal at Pleasantville High School, appears in court with attorney Brendan Shur, left, on Thursday before Judge Donna Taylor on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

 Claire Lowe / Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — A resolution prior to trial is being negotiated for Edward “Jim” Bonek, the former Pleasantville High School principal who was arrested last summer and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography on his work-issued laptop, his attorney said in court Thursday.

Bonek, 50, of Absecon, appeared in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning, his wife and several others seated in the gallery, for a scheduled pretrial conference that lasted just a few minutes.

His attorney, Brendan Shur, told Judge Donna Taylor he and Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach are requesting a two-week extension to come to “some type of resolution” to be brought back before the judge Dec. 18.

Bonek has spent nearly a year and a half in the Cape May County jail since being charged in August 2018 for allegedly using a school-issued computer to share more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children over the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent.

He was indicted in October 2018 on seven counts, including possession and distribution of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, official misconduct and unlawful possession of an assault firearm and high-capacity magazine.

Shur and his colleague, attorney John Zarych, have maintained that Bonek never opened the files, which they said were accidentally downloaded with a cache of adult pornography.

If convicted on the first-degree charges, Bonek faces 10 to 20 years in prison for each count.

Bonek served as assistant principal in Pleasantville before being named interim principal during the 2016-17 school year and appointed the full-time principal in the 2017-18 school year. After his arrest, Bonek was removed from his position in the district.

