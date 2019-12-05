MAYS LANDING — A resolution prior to trial is being negotiated for Edward “Jim” Bonek, the former Pleasantville High School principal who was arrested last summer and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography on his work-issued laptop, his attorney said in court Thursday.
Bonek, 50, of Absecon, appeared in Atlantic County Criminal Court on Thursday morning, his wife and several others seated in the gallery, for a scheduled pretrial conference that lasted just a few minutes.
His attorney, Brendan Shur, told Judge Donna Taylor he and Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach are requesting a two-week extension to come to “some type of resolution” to be brought back before the judge Dec. 18.
Bonek has spent nearly a year and a half in the Cape May County jail since being charged in August 2018 for allegedly using a school-issued computer to share more than 1,000 images and videos of sexual exploitation or abuse of children over the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent.
He was indicted in October 2018 on seven counts, including possession and distribution of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, official misconduct and unlawful possession of an assault firearm and high-capacity magazine.
Shur and his colleague, attorney John Zarych, have maintained that Bonek never opened the files, which they said were accidentally downloaded with a cache of adult pornography.
If convicted on the first-degree charges, Bonek faces 10 to 20 years in prison for each count.
Bonek served as assistant principal in Pleasantville before being named interim principal during the 2016-17 school year and appointed the full-time principal in the 2017-18 school year. After his arrest, Bonek was removed from his position in the district.
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, was among those marching to Pleasantville High School from Woodland Avenue Park.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville freshman football player Chris Wright describes the panic he and others felt in the moments after the shooting: ‘In that very moment, not knowing if the air we breathed would be promised the next minute, while feeling lost and helpless, life frozen right before our very eyes, it felt as though we could not run fast enough to safety.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, hugs her son, Jackson, during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville High School football field.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug by participants after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell ‘The Community’ Sykes leads the march.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right is event organizer, Lonniyell Sykes, and at left, Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman who also spoke. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville High School freshman Khaliyal Haraksin, center, wears a shirt in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot Nov. 15 during a Pleasantville-Camden football game.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join the peace march Saturday along New Road in Pleasantville.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Dennis J. Anderson, Pleasantville Interim School Superintendent, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman, wears a shirt in support of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville, High School football game that also injured two, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville High School freshman, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. In center with bullhorn is Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, event organizer. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, and her son, Jackson, embrace during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville, High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right, is Khaliyal Haraksin, a freshman at the school. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne, Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug after the peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, event organizer, speaks after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
