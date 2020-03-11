Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Britne Field, of Pleasantville, left, donates two dresses to volunteer Tori Kane, of Margate, for Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
NORTHFIELD — Donna Carfora sifted through one of more than 20 racks of gowns Thursday lookin…
Kane, who resurrected the program after seeing a need in her community, works with a team of volunteers and is partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City for the event. Any donations received benefit the club.
In addition, Kensington donates the space to collect and display the dresses, and SoJo 104.9 radio station donates time and music to the event.
“Going to your prom is like a rite of passage for teenage girls and just because a girl wouldn’t be able to buy a dress shouldn’t hold her back from having the same experiences as everyone else,” Kane said.
She said the idea is to make sure that every girl is treated special. The event provides a “boutique-like” experience, with private dressing rooms and assigned “dressers” for each teen to help them find the perfect outfit.
“Having grown up not in privilege, I identify with these girls,” Kane said.
Project Prom AC will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15, and 2-6 p.m. March 16 at Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road in Northfield.
There is no income limit to receive a dress, however there is a limit of one dress per student. All dresses and accessories are free of charge.
Volunteers Liz Ricci, of Longport, left, and Jane Wilhelm, of Egg Harbor Township, put dresses on display at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Britne Field, of Pleasantville, left, donates two dresses to volunteer Tori Kane, of Margate, for Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kristen Siebert, center, of Mays Landing, and her mother, GG, left, gets help from volunteer Monica Goodhart, of Ventnor, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Leslie Nieves, of Atlantic City, left, gets help selecting a dress from Jeru Betesh, a volunteer from Margate, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Olivia Edmonds, of Mays Landing, gets help from her mother, Rebekah Mahler, with a dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Heather Grutzmacher, a volunteer from Elkins Park, PA, and Margate, arranges dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Almost 2,000 dresses were available at Project Prom, according to Rene Kane, event organizer from Margate, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Abbi Berschler, a volunteer from Margate, left, and Donna Carfora, of Ventnor, hang up dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jane Wilhelm, a volunteer from Egg Harbor Township, pulls a dress off the rack to show to a girl at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Amelia English, of Cape May Court House, and her daughter, Indiera George, have their photo taken with the dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Amelia English, of Cape May Court House, helps her daughter, Indiera George, find a dress at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kristen Siebert, center, of Mays Landing, and her mother, GG, left, gets help from volunteer Monica Goodhart, of Ventnor, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Gianna Ciani, of Wildwood, and her mother, Anne Schuler, look through the racks of dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cassandra Periera, of Atlantic City, gets help from her mother, Pamela, and sister, Samantha.
Cassandra Periera, of Atlantic City, gets help from her mother, Pamela Pereira, and sister, Samantha, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The 2019 "Project Prom" was held Saturday and Sunday at the Kensington Furniture store on Tilton Road in Northfield. The volunteer event ensures high school students have dresses and accessories for prom. It's open to anyone attending a school in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
1 of 36
Kat Patitucci, of Egg Harbor Township, looks through dresses at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Volunteers Liz Ricci, of Longport, left, and Jane Wilhelm, of Egg Harbor Township, put dresses on display at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Volunteer Donna Carforo, of Ventnor, hangs a dress for display at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Britne Field, of Pleasantville, left, donates two dresses to volunteer Tori Kane, of Margate, for Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kristen Siebert, center, of Mays Landing, and her mother, GG, left, gets help from volunteer Monica Goodhart, of Ventnor, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Claire Forte, of Atlantic City, hangs up dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Leslie Nieves, of Atlantic City, left, gets help selecting a dress from Jeru Betesh, a volunteer from Margate, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kat Patitucci, of Egg Harbor Township, pulls out a dress at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
George has her photo taken with the dress she chose at Project Prom.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Talia Timberlake, of Galloway, shows off the dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Olivia Edmonds, of Mays Landing, gets help from her mother, Rebekah Mahler, with a dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Volunteer Claire Forte, of Atlantic City, arranges dresses on display at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Precious Bettencourt, left, looks over a dress at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Abbi Berschler, a volunteer from Margate, hangs up dress available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Olivia Edmonds, of Mays Landing, models a dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Heather Grutzmacher, a volunteer from Elkins Park, PA, and Margate, arranges dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Almost 2,000 dresses were available at Project Prom, according to Rene Kane, event organizer from Margate, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cassandra Periera, of Atlantic City, models the dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Abbi Berschler, a volunteer from Margate, left, and Donna Carfora, of Ventnor, hang up dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Amelia English, of Cape May Court House, helps her daughter, Indiera George, find a dress at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture in Northfield on Sunday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jane Wilhelm, a volunteer from Egg Harbor Township, pulls a dress off the rack to show to a girl at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Rene Kane, of Margate, organizer for Project Prom, hangs dresses available inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Amelia English, of Cape May Court House, and her daughter, Indiera George, have their photo taken with the dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Amelia English, of Cape May Court House, helps her daughter, Indiera George, find a dress at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Tori Kane, a volunteer from Margate, hangs up donated dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Rene Kane, of Margate, organizer for Project Prom, hangs dresses available inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Talia Timberlake, of Galloway, looks over jewelry also available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Volunteers Liz Ricci, of Longport, put dresses on display at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Olivia Edmonds, of Mays Landing, models a dress she chose at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture on Sunday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kristen Siebert, center, of Mays Landing, and her mother, GG, left, gets help from volunteer Monica Goodhart, of Ventnor, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Abbi Berschler, a volunteer from Margate, hangs up dress available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Gianna Ciani, of Wildwood, and her mother, Anne Schuler, look through the racks of dresses available at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cassandra Periera, of Atlantic City, gets help from her mother, Pamela, and sister, Samantha.
Cassandra Periera, of Atlantic City, gets help from her mother, Pamela Pereira, and sister, Samantha, at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jaelyn Baxter, of Cape May Court House, has a handful of dresses she liked at Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.