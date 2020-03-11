Project Prom 2019

Britne Field, of Pleasantville, left, donates two dresses to volunteer Tori Kane, of Margate, for Project Prom, inside Kensington Furniture, in Northfield, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

NORTHFIELD — High school students in need of a prom dress can head to Kensington Furniture this weekend as Project Prom AC hosts its fifth annual gown giveaway.

Lead organizer, Rene Kane, said the volunteers have gathered, sorted and tagged 2,000 dresses hoping to dress hundreds of area teens ahead of their big dance.

“And they’re free,” said Kane, a realtor in Margate.

Kane, who resurrected the program after seeing a need in her community, works with a team of volunteers and is partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City for the event. Any donations received benefit the club.

In addition, Kensington donates the space to collect and display the dresses, and SoJo 104.9 radio station donates time and music to the event.

“Going to your prom is like a rite of passage for teenage girls and just because a girl wouldn’t be able to buy a dress shouldn’t hold her back from having the same experiences as everyone else,” Kane said.

She said the idea is to make sure that every girl is treated special. The event provides a “boutique-like” experience, with private dressing rooms and assigned “dressers” for each teen to help them find the perfect outfit.

“Having grown up not in privilege, I identify with these girls,” Kane said.

Project Prom AC will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15, and 2-6 p.m. March 16 at Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road in Northfield.

There is no income limit to receive a dress, however there is a limit of one dress per student. All dresses and accessories are free of charge.

For more information, visit projectpromac.com, facebook.com/projectpromac or call 609-703-8592.

GALLERY: Project Prom 2019

The 2019 "Project Prom" was held Saturday and Sunday at the Kensington Furniture store on Tilton Road in Northfield. The volunteer event ensures high school students have dresses and accessories for prom. It's open to anyone attending a school in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties.

1 of 36

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments