TRENTON – New Jersey's assistant commissioner for the Department of Education's finance division will temporarily fill the role of Commissioner Lamont Repollet starting Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
Kevin Dehmer was appointed as interim commissioner of the Department of Education as Repollet steps down to serve as the president of Kean University in Union Township.
Repollet announced his departure in May.
Dehmer, who currently serves as both the DOE's chief financial officer and assistant commissioner, will serve in the position while a search is conducted for a permanent successor. Repollet has agreed to take on an advisory role until July 15.
