TRENTON — After controversial hirings in the Schools Development Authority prompted its CEO to step down last month, a Republican lawmaker is suggesting folding the state agency into an existing Treasury division.
Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce plans to introduce a bill that would eliminate the Schools Development Authority and transfer its responsibilities to the Department of Treasury’s Division of Property Management & Construction.
“We have an existing branch of state government that can effectively perform the duties of the SDA with more efficiency and accountability,” said DeCroce (R-Morris). “It will provide executive branch oversight and governance controls over hiring and spending practices.”
The Division of Property Management & Construction oversees the procurement of construction contracts for public works buildings for state agencies, leases for office and warehouse space, and the operation and maintenance of state-owned facilities.
The SDA, which manages the construction and improvement of schools in 31 of the state’s poorest communities, is being investigated by the attorney general’s office for its hiring practices and recent allegations of employee file tampering, according to state Republican officials. The authority's former CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco stepped down last month after being accused of hiring friends and family to highly-paid positions for which they were unqualified.
This week, DeCroce sent letters requesting support from Sen. President Stephen Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assemblyman John Burzichelli.
Under DeCroce’s legislation, the Economic Development Authority would retain its responsibility for financing school construction projects.