TRENTON — Less than a year after the state passed sweeping reforms to its school funding law, Republican senators are proposing another overhaul to the formula that they believe will increase equity and accuracy in state aid.
On Monday, Sen. Rep. Leader Tom Kean and members of the Republican caucus were joined by administrators from Freehold Regional, Little Silver, Middletown, Passaic Valley Regional, Pequannock, and Totowa school districts to announce the ‘Every Child Counts’ school funding reform plan.
“The school funding reforms announced by Senate Republicans today will lower property taxes, improve the quality of education in our classrooms, and protect our most vulnerable children in every corner of New Jersey,” said Kean. “We believe our plan builds and improves upon previous reforms, while addressing lingering concerns raised by both Republicans and Democrats. These are important next steps to improve how we support the students in our classrooms that should have bipartisan support.”
The proposal is a package of 14 bills, one of which includes having the state assume the full cost of extraordinary special education in the state, estimated at $193 million in the fiscal year 2020 budget. Another proposed change to special education funding would be to make it 100 percent categorical aid.
Sen. Joe Pennacchio said the costs can top $100,000 per student, but state funds are currently divvied up based on a percentage of population and not actual enrollment, which would change under the proposal.
“We don’t think any district should have to assume those significant costs on their own, and parents shouldn’t worry about whether the State will fulfill its funding commitment from year to year. Most importantly, no district should be afraid of improving special education programs for fear they might blow up their budgets by developing a good reputation for educating our most vulnerable students,” Pennacchio said.
Additional reforms include: eliminate geographic cost adjustments and the need for multipliers within the funding formula;
match the weights in the school funding formula to the original education research from the Corzine Administration;
move to an average annual enrollment instead of a one-day enrollment count;
use the federal poverty estimate, currently used for Title I funding, as the measure of at-risk instead of free/reduced price lunch numbers;
ensure property under PILOT agreements gets counted as market value in the school funding formula’s local fair share calculations;
distribute PILOT payments to school districts, counties and municipalities in the same proportions as property taxes; and
require municipalities engaging PILOTs to share data with the NJ Department of Community Affairs and NJ Department of Education.