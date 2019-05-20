ATLANTIC CITY — Residents are expected to protest a vote by the local board of education Tuesday that would swap positions of two principals in the district.
If approved, Lina Gil would be moved to the Pennsylvania Avenue School and La'Quetta Small would be moved to Atlantic City High School. Superintendent Barry Caldwell confirmed the items were on the agenda but declined to comment further on the proposal.
In a letter to school board President Patricia Bailey last week, the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County association questioned the reason for the move.
“Our community was delighted when Lina Gil was promoted from assistant principal to principal of Atlantic City High School in 2016, and she has worked hard since then to achieve good performance reviews, improve graduation rates, and receive no disciplinary actions,” the letter reads. “So why is this transfer occurring? Our fear is that this seems to be politically motivated and an attempt to allow the wife of the Atlantic City Council President (Marty Small) to move up and become the new principal of Atlantic City High School.”
Gil and La'Quetta Small have both been contacted for comment.
Contacted by phone Monday, Marty Small said the Hispanic Association's comments "have absolutely no basis."
"My wife's credentials stand on their own," he said. "She's extremely qualified."
Marty Small said he would refer all other comments to the superintendent and school board.
In the letter, the Hispanic Association requested a meeting with the board prior to Tuesday. Advocacy chairman Cristian Moreno of Atlantic City said they have not received a response to the request.
In addition to Moreno, the letter was signed by Hispanic Association President Bert Lopez and At-Large City Councilman and association First Vice President Moisse “Mo” Delgado among the organization's other leaders.
Moreno said he expects a strong showing Tuesday night from “new minority” communities in Atlantic City like Latino, Southeast Asian and Asian residents.
“Enough is enough. This is why we have to get more involved civically. We need representation, we need fighters on the board of education and city council who are fighting for our communities,” he said.