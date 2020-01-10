Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Rider player Amari Johnson- Red Lion, PA talked with students. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Rider player Léa Favre of Vevey, Switzerland talked with students. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Brinaiya Kelsey , 15 , 10th grader interviews Rider player Teresa Wolak,20, Bridgewater inside the TV studio. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ja’Heem Frederick 16 , 11th, interviewed Rider players, Maya Hyacienth Nottingham, from UK, 19 and Victoria Toomey Dunmore,18, Pa at the Cason Radio Broadcast. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Rider player Tracey Goodman- Landsdale, PA talked with students. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Rider player Daija Moses, 20, Toronto Canada being interviewed by Mikekera Galloway 15, 10 grader, inside the TV studio. The Rider University Women’s basketball team came to Atlantic City High School as part of the 26th annual “MAAC Gives Back” program, its first year in Atlantic City. The “MAAC Gives Back” program is part of the MAAC bringing its Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall beginning on March 10. Jan. 10, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
ATLANTIC CITY — Two months ahead of their inaugural tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference athletes are continuing efforts to connect with local students.
MAAC brought Rider University’s women’s basketball team to speak to students at Atlantic City High School on Friday morning as part of the 26th "MAAC Gives Back" educational program, sponsored by the New Jersey Education Association.
“The college students were in their seats in some cases just last year, so they relate to the challenges in high school and the transition to college,” MAAC Commissioner Richard Esnor said. “In many ways, for the students in Atlantic City High School who are interested, these student athletes will have the answers to many questions in their mind.”
Rider women’s basketball coach Lynn Milligan told students from Atlantic City that once they learned about the team, it would be much easier to cheer for them during the MAAC tournament in March.
“On and off the court, the one thing these ladies do every day is they show up. It’s very important to show up. You guys are not that much younger than the ladies sitting in front of you,” she said.
The team’s secret to their success, she said is "HEART and SOUL."
“HEART: Hardworking, Enthusiasm, great Attitude, we’re Relentless in everything we do, we do everything Together. You can parlay that into your life, academics, the sports you guys play and your passions,” Milligan said. “You need to have SOUL with HEART: Selflessness, Ownership, Unity and the most important one is a Larger purpose.”
This is the fourth visit from MAAC basketball teams to Atlantic City schools this school year. Since October, Monmouth, Saint Peter’s and Quinnipiac teams have visited the Texas Avenue, Richmond Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. elementary schools.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
