WILDWOOD — A man was charged in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars from a Wildwood home last week, police said Saturday.
John Dyes, 52, of the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, was charged with third degree theft after police responded to a report of a "large quantity of U.S. currency" stolen from a Wildwood residence Thursday, authorities said.
The following day, police said, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Ford Explorer for a traffic violation and recovered heroin and other drugs from the vehicle. The four occupants, including Dyes, were arrested, police said.
Several thousand dollars were later recovered from locations in Wildwood and West Wildwood, suspected of belonging to the victim, police said.
Dyes and the other passengers of the car were charged with multiple third-degree drug offenses.
Dyes was charged with third-degree theft and was held in the Cape May County jail.