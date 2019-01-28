GLASSBORO — More than $3 million will go toward 24 research projects as the first round of Rowan University’s Camden Health Research Initiative, the college announced.
The university has pledged $50 million to fund research in or impacting the city of Camden for the next 10 years.
The grant funds will go to 16 departments and divisions in the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University (CMSRU), School of Osteopathic Medicine, Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering, College of Science & Mathematics, College of Education, College of Communication & Creative Arts, and Cooper University Health Care.
The goal of the initiative, approved by Rowan’s Board of Trustees in December 2017, is to stimulate medical and bioscience research at Rowan and CMSRU and with partners and to bring more top research and clinical faculty to the city to work on developing breakthrough medical cures and treatments.
Dr. Beena Sukumaran, Rowan’s vice president of research, said that the diversity of the projects addresses a broad range of needs, from heart health devices to health communication campaigns.
“The awards reflect the complexity of medical and bioscience research and the impact that research will have on the community,” Sukumaran said. “Every grant recipient has the potential to further important research and possibly to change health care delivery and outcomes.”
Education related bills move forward
TRENTON – Several pieces of legislation advanced in the state Legislature this month.
A bill that would establish a four-year “New Jersey STEM Scholars Grant Pilot Program” in the Department of Education was introduced to the Senate. The program would provide grants to assist school districts in creating or enhancing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education programs and increasing their accessibility for students.
Another bill would that would make disabled retired law enforcement officers and firefighters eligible for free tuition at public institutions of higher education cleared the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee advanced from committee. The bill heads to the Senate floor for further consideration.
A bill package that expands apprenticeship programs cleared the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee also advanced.
The first bill would provide tax credits for businesses that participate in the Department of Labor (DOL) registered apprenticeship programs. It would also establish a grant program for tax-exempt organizations participating in the DOL registered apprenticeship programs.
A second bill would require higher education facilities to waive tuition fees of apprenticeship courses for certain candidates.
The final bill would establish a youth apprenticeship pilot program in Department of Education. The three-year pilot program would provide high school and college students an opportunity to develop work skills while continuing their traditional education.
The bills now head to the Senate floor for further consideration.
Grants to promote alignment in workforce training
TRENTON – The state is offering $3 million in grants to businesses and organizations to increase pre-apprenticeship programs.
According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL), the grants promote upward mobility and economic fairness through the newly formed Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) Training Program.
The PACE Training Program will provide funding to eligible businesses and organizations to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in Registered Apprenticeship programs. These pre-apprenticeship programs will have a documented partnership with at least one Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor. Together they will expand the participant's career pathway opportunities with industry-based training coupled with classroom instruction.
Additionally, the program is focused on engaging under-represented populations, as well as populations facing economic barriers to training and increasing their skills levels. PACE will provide funding to pre-apprenticeship programs to offer stipends to participants to offset costs, and provide access to supportive services that includes, but is not limited to, childcare and transportation services
Cumberland County College Foundation Board elects officers
VINELAND – The Cumberland County College Foundation Board recently elected officers for the 2019 term. Bob DeSanto was selected as chairman, Cadmus Hull will serve as vice chairman, R. Douglas Smithson was selected as treasurer; and Mary Jo Williams is secretary.
The Cumberland County College Foundation is a charitable organization that raises funds to help students achieve their dreams by making a quality education more accessible. Each year, the Foundation awards scholarship support and assists with special programs that enhance student success.
High School students invited to enter New Jersey Shout Down Drugs Competition
MILLBURN — High school students are invited to share substance use prevention messages through their original music as part of the 2019 New Jersey Shout Down Drugs contest.
The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is accepting entries through Friday. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention.
The winner of the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second- and third-place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.
For rules and information on how to enter, contact Diane Higgins at 973-467-2100 Ext. 19 or diane@drugfreenj.org, or visit www.shoutdowndrugs.com.
Gateway Scholars offers Pathway to Success paid internship
Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Gateway Scholars program is recruiting youth to participate in year-round training and educational assistance. Gateway Scholars is offering six to eight weeks of paid summer internships for area youth with focus on job training, career development, college readiness, SAT/ACT preparation, paid college tour, life skills and mentoring.
Scholars must meet income guidelines and be in sophomore or junior year of high school in 2018-2019. Parental involvement is mandatory and scholars must complete self-development classes to be considered for summer employment.
To apply, applicants should submit 50 words about future plans after graduation, including school and community activities, include a letter of recommendation from their guidance counselor and participate in an interview with their parent/guardian.
Submit to Gateway Community Action Partnership, C/O Carole Green, 110 Cohansey St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302. For more information, contact Green at cgreen@gatewaycap.org or 856-451-6330.