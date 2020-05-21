The Rowan College of South Jersey Adult Education Program will be providing its High School Equivalency programming online for the 2020 summer semester.
Through the High School Equivalency program, adults take the coursework recommended to prepare for the required exam to earn their high school diploma.
Lessons, activities and live interactions will be delivered online, focusing on reading, writing, social studies, science and math. Students will also participate in college and career readiness assignments and workshops to prepare them to take the next step toward their career or educational goals.
The program is free, but students must register by July 10 at RCSJ.edu/GC/Workforce/Register. Online classes begin July 20.
Funding for the program is provided by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
For more information, call 856-468-5000, ext. 6227.
