Rowan College of South Jersey is expanding its workforce development programs and services in the Bridgeton area.
The college will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Alms Center, 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Bridgeton. Visitors can tour the facility and classrooms, meet college administration and staff, and learn about workforce development programs, career training and services such as adult education, HiSet testing, career training programs in healthcare and advanced manufacturing; businesses and hospitality courses; displaced homemaker workshops and apprenticeships.
“Nothing we do is as important as providing access to the workforce,” Terrence Hardee, executive director of Workforce and Career Services, said. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to support our residents’ career goals in the western part of the county. Our goals are to unlock the doors of opportunity and improve the lives of Cumberland County residents. With this great partnership with the Bridgeton community, we will be able to expand services throughout Cumberland County.”
By offering education and training in high-demand sectors, Rowan College of South Jersey at the Alms Center aims to become a hub for businesses, students and community members to gain access to affordable workforce development opportunities.
“As labor and workforce needs change and evolve, Rowan College of South Jersey is able to meet those needs in a responsive way, whether through a high school equivalency framework, targeting key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, or assisting entrepreneurs,” Bridgeton mayor Albert Kelly said.
For more information, call 856-776-2372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.