GLASSBORO — Rowan University is launching offshore wind engineering clinics for its students in an effort to build a trained workforce for New Jersey's burgeoning renewable energy industry.
The university is starting the clinics in partnership with offshore wind firm Orsted.
The Danish company is awaiting approval from the state for subsidies on its proposed wind farm 15 miles off Atlantic City. That project will create more than 1,000 jobs during construction and 100 permanent positions, Orsted has said.
"Through this partnership, we will help educate and collaborate with the work force of the future," said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind and president of Orsted North America.
States along the East Coast are competing to develop offshore wind farms that will create jobs and jumpstart local economies. Orsted is one of three firms that have submitted applications to the state Board of Public Utilities to bring offshore wind to New Jersey.
Shell New Energies and EDF Renewables formed a joint venture last year to construct a wind farm eight miles off Atlantic City in a 180,000-acre lease area. Another company, Equinor, has a lease to build 17 miles off Sandy Hook.
The BPU will make its decision in July.
"We have considerable expertise we can contribute through research and workforce development from our various academic units," said Dr. Beena Sukumaran, Rowan's vice president for research. "We look forward to engaging with Orsted in building a more sustainable and green economy."