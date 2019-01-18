GLASSBORO — A Sunday night viewing party for the lunar eclipse at Rowan University's Edelman Planetarium has been canceled due to poor viewing conditions, according to a university spokeswoman.
Clouds and low temperatures are predicted for Sunday night.
At about 9:30 p.m., the penumbral eclipse starts. The total lunar eclipse will not begin until 11:30 p.m.
The university was expecting a large turnout as more than 3,000 people had expressed interest on social media in attending the event.
According to the university, lunar eclipses occur when the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. Some sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere is scattered and refracted, or bent, and refocused on the moon, giving it a dim, sometimes red, glow even during totality, giving rise to the term “blood moon.”