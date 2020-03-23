Rowan University seniors will have a virtual graduation this May until a new date for the college’s in-person ceremony is scheduled.
Last week, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand announced that the college’s commencement ceremony would be postponed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
The college and others in the state are figuring out how to handle their May graduations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak that has moved all higher education institutions in the state to remote learning.
“Each year, it is my honor to welcome thousands of graduates to celebrate with their loved ones and our academic community at Commencement festivities,” Houshmand wrote in a post to students Friday. “This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, I am disappointed to announce that we must postpone Commencement, but we are eager to celebrate our student’s achievements later this summer.”
Ocean County College announced Monday that 2020 Commencement ceremonies have been canceled.
“This was a difficult decision, but one OCC believes is necessary to keep students, families, faculty and staff safe. OCC is working on some alternate ways to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates, including a video overview of the past year on campus,” reads an official announcement from the college.
Ocean County College will also continue online-only instruction and remote business practices through the end of the Spring 2020 semester.
Neither Atlantic Cape Community College or Stockton University has made a decision yet on how it will handle May commencement ceremonies. Both are continuing with online classes for the spring semester. Atlantic Cape has postponed its annual Restaurant Gala scholarship fundraiser until May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.