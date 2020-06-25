GLASSBORO — Rowan University is rolling out a hybrid online and in-person program for incoming freshmen this fall in light of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through Rowan@ Home, students will attend class in an online format, but they won’t miss out on Rowan’s rich student-life experiences,” says Jeffrey Hand, senior vice president for enrollment management. “If they choose to, students still can apply to live on campus.”
What college will look like in the fall in light of the virus has been a concern for many students as they decide whether to transfer, take a year off or return to campus. Rowan University spokesman Joe Cardona said Rowan@Home is a way to respond directly to those concerns with flexibility.
Rowan@Home is open to students who have not yet applied to the college and is a test-optional program that doesn’t require SAT or ACT scores. Freshmen enrolled in the program will be eligible for up to $5,000 in scholarships based on student need and academics.
Students accepted can pursue one of 15 majors and will be assigned online courses – although some may require in-person portions. In addition, they will have access to all services provided to students like academic support, student activities, sports and Campbell Library and Rec Center services. The deadline to apply is Aug. 1.
Cardona said that having the framework for online courses already in place made it easy to quickly roll out this new program.
He said that enrollment in the freshmen class is 4% less than the college’s goal for the fall, but overall enrollment is up due to an influx of transfer students.
“We find ourselves at this point in really good shape going into the fall and were likely past the 20,000 student mark this year,” Cardona said.
Rowan College of South Jersey freezes tuition and fees for 2020-2021
To assist families struggling with the cost of higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, Rowan College of South Jersey announced a freeze on tuition and fees for the year ahead.
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved keeping tuition unchanged for the 2020-2021 academic year at its May 12 meeting, citing the financial impact caused by COVID-19.
Atlantic Cape distributing $1.98M through CARES Act
Atlantic Cape Community College students who have incurred expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for federal relief through the college.
Atlantic Cape is distributing the $1.98 million allocated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that will serve as direct aid to eligible students. So far, $1.1 million in emergency financial aid has been distributed to 1,300 Atlantic Cape students. The remainder of the money will be given out over the next several weeks.
“The direct impact to our area and our students has been significant with so many now out of work due to the pandemic,” said Atlantic Cape Community College President Dr. Barbara Gaba. “These students need help and we are grateful that we can help ease some of their financial burden and make completing this semester, and planning for future semesters possible.”
Funds can be used for expenses like food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.
Students who are Title IV eligible and registered for on-campus courses impacted by the disruption of campus operations may be eligible to receive funds. Students who qualify have or will receive an email from the college about the opportunity.
