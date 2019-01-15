GLASSBORO — On Sunday night, guests are invited to Rowan University's Edelman Planetarium for a viewing party to watch as the moon passes into the Earth's shadow and turns a deep and eerie red.
Guests are invited to arrive no earlier than 9:15 p.m. Around 9:30 p.m., the prenumbral eclipse starts. The total lunar eclipse will not begin until 11:30 p.m., according to the university. Throughout the night, guests will be able to observe the eclipse through telescopes on the grounds around Science Hall. Astronomy faculty and club members will be on hand to operate the telescopes and guide visitors as they view objects in the night sky.
Additionally, the evening will include planetarium shows featuring live tours of the night sky every 20 minutes until 1 a.m. and every 30 minutes afterwards, depending on demand.
The university is expecting a large turnout. As of last week, more than 3,000 people had expressed interest on social media in attending the event.
According to the university, lunar eclipses occur when the Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which otherwise reflects off the Moon. Some sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere is scattered and refracted, or bent, and refocused on the moon, giving it a dim, sometimes red, glow even during totality, giving rise to the term "blood moon."
The planetarium is located on the grounds of Science Hall, off Rt. 322, on the Glassboro campus.
A list of start and end times for the eclipse is below:
9:36 p.m.: Penumbral eclipse begins
10:33 p.m.: Partial eclipse begins; Moon starts to turn red
11:31 p.m.: Total eclipse begins; Moon is completely red
12:43 a.m. Total eclipse ends
1:50 a.m. Partial eclipse ends
2:48 a.m. Penumbral eclipse end
In the event of clouds or poor viewing conditions, the event will be canceled. Weather calls will be made by 3 p.m. on Jan. 20.