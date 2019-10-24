HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District notified parents Thursday that it and township police have investigated social media rumors of an incident Friday at Oakcrest High School officials say are unfounded.
"We have uncovered nothing of any substance to these rumors," district officials wrote in an email to parents and guardians.
Homeroom will start at its regular time of 7:45 a.m. Friday. All activities will take place as planned, the email said.
"Following our Saturday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., we are hosting Ocean City for a rare Saturday football game. Please come by and support our football players, cheerleaders and band as they all perform," the district email said.
The 2019 Homecoming Court will be introduced during the game's halftime.
